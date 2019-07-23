David Gravel Scores Silver Cup Victory

By T.J. Buffenbarger

David Gravel continued his amazing first season driving for Jason Johnson Racing winning the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup feature Tuesday night at Lernerville Speedway with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Gravel from Watertown, Connecticut was able to take the lead from James McFadden and did not allow slower traffic to hold him up wile trying to hold off Kyle Larson for the victory.

The win was Gravel’s fifth victory of the season and was worth $25,000. In victory lane Gravel was quick to credit is crew for continuing adjust his car to work so well in traffic.

“Phillip (Dietz)has been working on it all night,” said Gravel of his crew chief. “I’m really picky and I told him it wasn’t good enough to turn the corner all night. We got the car good there. Just one and two I was good; I was able to pick up the middle and carry a lot of exit speedway put me in good position in three and four. Phillip, Tyler, and Patrick did a great job and its awesome to win another one of these.”

Shane Stewart and James McFadden started on the front row with McFadden taking the lead on the opening lap. After a lap one caution for A.J. Flick stopping in turn two McFadden started feeling pressure from Gravel who moved into second.

After the caution for Danny Dietrich sliding off turn two McFadden held off another slide job from Gravel in turn two to retain the lead. As McFadden entered slower traffic Gravel closed in quickly, taking the lead driving outside of McFadden in turn two.

As Gravel pulled away McFadden found himself in a race for second wit Kyle Larson. Larson pressured McFadden until making the pass in turn three at the halfway point to take second and set sail after Gravel for the lead.

Larson and McFadden closed on Gravel over the next several laps until lap 30 when Gravel drove around the outside of a group of slower cars that Larson and McFadden could not get around. This was all Gravel leaded to stretch his advantage and drive away for the victory. Larson held off McFadden for second with World of Outlaws point leader Brad Sweet finishing fourth and Donny Schatz rounding out the top five.

Afterwards Gravel said the key was being able to have his car drive well everywhere but the top side of the race track.

“I just didn’t have rely on the top,” said Gravel. “90% of the guys relied on the top in the heat race, relied on the top in the dash, and there in the beginning of the A and I didn’t have to. I think that was just going to get thinner and thinner as night went on. I just never really relied on it all night. We kept working below it and I thought we had the best car below it, we just made it better there.”

Silver Cup

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Lernerville Speedway

Sarver, PA

Tuesday July 23, 2019

Qualifying Flight A:

1. 5 Shane Stewart, 13.844

2. J4 John Garvin, 15.425

3. 14 Jeremy Hill, 15.767

4. 4N Dale Blaney, 14.236

5. O8 Dan Kuriger, 15.514

6. 22 Brandon Spithaler, 14.615

7. 42 Sye Lynch, 14.536

8. 76 Davey Jones, 16.388

9. 83 Daryn Pittman, 14.301

10. 49 Brad Sweet, 13.838

11. 9 James McFadden, 13.990

12. 19 Brent Marks, 14.166

13. 1 Logan Wagner, 14.250

14. 4K Bill Kiley, 16.459

15. 7S Jason Sides, 15.061

16. 250 Jared McFarland, 15.541

17. 48 Danny Dietrich, 14.239

18. 18 Ian Madsen, 14.498

19. 1A Jacob Allen, 15.515

20. C1 Clay Riney, 15.124

21. 11 Carl Bowser, 15.074

Qualifying Flight B:

1. 41 David Gravel, 13.994

2. 53 Jesse Attard, 15.609

3. 13 Brandon Matus, 15.190

4. 40 George Hobaugh, 15.073

5. 3C Cale Conley, 14.499

6. 17 Sheldon Haudenschild, 14.447

7. 2 Carson Macedo, 14.689

8. 2AJ A.J. Flick, 14.912

9. K4 Chad Kemenah, 15.130

10. 55 Dallas Schott, 16.284

11. 7K Dan Shetler, 15.266

12. 91 Tony Fiore, 15.891

13. 47 Brett Brunkenhoefer, 16.351

14. 15 Donny Schatz, 14.395

15. 11K Kraig Kinser, 15.240

16. 33 Brent Matus, 15.880

17. 57 Kyle Larson, 14.014

18. 1S Logan Schuchart, 14.827

19. 49X Tim Shaffer, 13.939

20. 55K Gary Kriess Jr, NT

Heat Race #1:

1. 49 – Brad Sweet

2. 9 – James McFadden

3. 1 – Logan Wagner

4. 18 – Ian Madsen

5. 4N – Dale Blaney

6. 11 – Carl Bowser

7. 22 – Brandon Spithaler

8. 1A – Jacob Allen

9. J4 – John Garvin

10. 14 – Jeremy Hill

11. 4K – Bill Kiley

Heat Race #2:

1. 5 – Shane Stewart

2. 19 – Brent Marks

3. 83 – Daryn Pittman

4. 48 – Danny Dietrich

5. 7S – Jason Sides

6. 42 – Sye Lynch

7. C1 – Clay Riney

8. O8 – Dan Kuriger

9. 250 – Jared McFarland

10. 76 – Davey Jones

Heat Race #3:

1. 57 – Kyle Larson

2. 49X – Tim Shaffer

3. 2 – Carson Macedo

4. 2AJ – A.J. Flick

5. 11K – Kraig Kinser

6. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

7. K4 – Chad Kemenah

8. 53 – Jesse Attard

9. 47 – Brett Brunkenhoefer

10. 91 – Tony Fiore

Heat Race #4:

1. 15 – Donny Schatz

2. 41 – David Gravel

3. 1S – Logan Schuchart

4. 7K – Dan Shetler

5. 13 – Brandon Matus

6. 3C – Cale Conley

7. 40 – George Hobaugh

8. 33 – Brent Matus

9. 55 – Dallas Schott

10. 55K – Gary Kriess Jr.

B-Main:

1. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

2. 42 – Sye Lynch

3. 3C – Cale Conley

4. K4 – Chad Kemenah

5. 40 – George Hobaugh

6. 22 – Brandon Spithaler

7. C1 – Clay Riney

8. J4 – John Garvin

9. O8 – Dan Kuriger

10. 11 – Carl Bowser

11. 1A – Jacob Allen

12. 53 – Jesse Attard

13. 91 – Tony Fiore

14. 33 – Brent Matus

A-Main:

1. 41 – David Gravel

2. 57 – Kyle Larson

3. 9 – James McFadden

4. 49 – Brad Sweet

5. 15 – Donny Schatz

6. 49X – Tim Shaffer

7. 1S – Logan Schuchart

8. 5 – Shane Stewart

9. 83 – Daryn Pittman

10. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

11. 1 – Logan Wagner

12. 18 – Ian Madsen

13. 2 – Carson Macedo

14. 19 – Brent Marks

15. 11K – Kraig Kinser

16. 4N – Dale Blaney

17. 7K – Dan Shetler

18. 48 – Danny Dietrich

19. 2AJ – A.J. Flick

20. 3C – Cale Conley

21. K4 – Chad Kemenah

22. 42 – Sye Lynch

23. 7S – Jason Sides

24. 13 – Brandon Matus

25. 11 – Carl Bowser

Lap Leaders: McFadden 1-14, Gravel 15-40