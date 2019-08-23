Photo Gallery: Thursday of the 2019 Kokomo Sprint Car Smackdown Kokomo Speedway, Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC National Sprint Car Championship Shane Cottle (#2E), Dustin Smith (#77), and Dave Darland (#36D) racing three wide at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Shane Cottle (#2E), Dustin Smith (#77), and Dave Darland (#36D) racing three wide at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom (#5) inside of Jason McDougal (#71P). (Jim Denhamer photo) Thomas Meseraull takes the checkered flag on Thursday during the Kokomo Sprint Car Smackdown at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Stockon (#32) inside of Justin Grant (#4). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Cummins (#3R) inside of Logan Seavey (#19). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dave Darland (#36D) inside of Kevin Thomas Jr. (#19). (Jim Denhamer photo) Hunter Schuerenberg (#19) and Kyle Cummins (#3R) get together during Thursday’s program at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Brian VanMeveren (#24), Carmen Pergio (#21P), and C.J. Leary (#19) racing for position at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Brady Bacon (#69) racing with Tyler Courtney (#7). (Jim Denhamer photo) Brady Bacon (#69) and Thomas Meseraull (#47). (Jim Denhamer photo) (l to r) Third place Justin Grant, winner Thomas Meseraull, and second place Tyler Courtney. (Jim Denhamer photo) Thomas Meseraull in victory lane with family and crew following his feature win Thursday at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Thomas Meseraull celebrates winning Thursday night at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Justin Grant Takes “Smackdown VII” Checkers Courtney and Windom Victorious During Opening Night of the Kokomo Grand Prix Kevin Thomas Jr. Takes Home “Smackdown” Money Darland wins Sprint Car Smackdown IV Darland Holds Off Grant to Win Thursday Feature Saturday Afternoon. Kokomo SpeedwayKokomo Sprint Car SmackdownPhoto GalleryUnited States Auto ClubUSAC National Sprint Car Championship