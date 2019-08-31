Schultz Wins IRA Feature at Wilmot

By Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Friday, August 30, 2019)–Beaver Dam’s Jeremy Schultz put his name in the record books at Wilmot Raceway by taking top honors in the 30-lap Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA) Tony Stewart Sprint Car Challenge Friday, August 30.

The victory, Schultz second of the season at Wilmot, earned him the Bill Klein Tribute trophy while adding his name to the perennial IRA Founders Trophy.

“Tony (Stewart) was sticking to the high side so I gave it a shot low,” said Schultz. “I’ve won some big races but this one ranks right up there with the best of them. There’s a lot of history at Wilmot and with the IRA, so to win this event is special.”

The IRA was founded at Wilmot 52 years ago by Ray Toft, Whitey Harris and the late Junior Dodd. The trio are honored on the Founder’s Trophy sponsored by the Southeastern Wisconsin Racing Hall of Fame. Schultz name will be added to the perennial award which will be displayed at the Hall’s Museum in Hartford. Schultz received the Bill Klein Tribute award as well. Klein, the first IRA president, passed away earlier this summer. A large contingent of his family was in attendance.

Stewart, of Columbus, Indiana, making his first ever winged sprint car start at Wilmot, brought the crowd to its feet winning the third heat race on the final lap of Jordan Goldesberry of Springfield, IL. Stewart, by virtue of the redraw selected by a random young fan in the crowd, started on the pole of the 24-car field.

Stewart weathered a series of cautions until the final two yellow flags set up late race drama.

With three laps to go, Schultz shot to the inside of Stewart on the restart with the two going side by side. Coming for the white flag, Stewart dove low coming out of turn four spinning bringing out the final caution. Schultz took top spot on the restart going to his second Wilmot IRA win of the season.

Joey Moughan of Springfield, IL finished second. Beaver Dam’s Scotty Nietzel caught Howards Grove’s Ben Schmidt on the final straightaway for third. Schmidt was fourth. Goldesberry fifth. Stewart ended up 11th.

“The team gave me a great car,” said Moughan, who became Wilmot’s regular season 410 winged outlaw sprint car champion. “I guess when you don’t know about points you don’t worry about them or race for them. Our team is coming together. Hopefully we finish strong in the IRA season as well..”

“We’re ending up just a couple spots short,” said Nietzel, noting the Fair Night IRA feature saw him with a top three finish as well. “Hopefully next year when we’re here we can move it up.”

Zach Raidart of Antioch, IL won his fourth 20-lap AutoMeter Wisconsin WingLess Sprint feature of the season. “Each one is that much harder but feels that much better to get,” said Raidart.

Salem’s Jordan Paulsen took the early lead. Paulsen and Raidart made contact in turn four getting Paulsen completely airborne late in the first half of the feature. Paulsen was eliminated due to the damage.

Raidart went on to the victory. Oconomowoc’s Ryan Zielski was second. Burlington’s Rusty Egan third. Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, IL fourth. Greg Olsen of Round Lake Beach, IL fifth.

C.J. Maleug of Johnsburg, IL won his fifth IRA Lightning Sprint feature of the year at Wilmot. “This team is great and the car was set up perfectly,” said Maleug, who led wire to wire. Waukesha’s Mark Heinert was second. Sun Prairie’s Kevin Douglas third. Kenosha’s Mike Neau fourth. Ion Stear of Hebron, IL fifth.

Labor Day weekend racing continues at Wilmot Raceway with season championship night Saturday, August 31 for the WingLess Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Lightning Sprints.

Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with on track activity at 6 p.m. and racing to follow.

August 31 grandstand admission is $15.00 for everyone age 12 and over, $5.00 for ages 7-11 with ages 6 & under admitted free.

For updates phone the trackside raceline 262-862-2090, check the track website wilmotraceway.com or the official track Facebook page.

The Dirt King Late Model tour invades Wilmot Raceway on Saturday, September 7 for the Jim “Wildman” Watson Classic.

Wisconsin WingLess Sprints, modifieds and street stocks are on the program.

A huge bike giveaway is planned for youth ages 16 & under.

Grandstands open at 5:00 p.m. with on track activity at 6:00 p.m. and racing scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Grandstand admission on September 7 is $20.00 for ages 12 and over with $5.00 for ages 7-11 with ages 6 and under admitted free.

Wilmot Raceway

Wilmot, WI

Friday August 30, 2019

Interstate Racing Association

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 2W-Scott Neitzel, [1]

2. 17B-Bill Balog, [3]

3. 19-Todd Daun, [2]

4. 4K-Kris Spitz, [4]

5. 65D-Austin Deblauw, [5]

6. 11-Danny Schlafer, [6]

7. 45-Matt Wiese, [7]

8. 5H-Patrick Haynes, [8]

DNS: 64-Scotty Thiel, 13.783

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 68-Dave Uttech, [2]

2. 73AF-Joey Moughan, [4]

3. 23-Russel Borland, [3]

4. 73-Jake Blackhurst, [5]

5. 14R-Sean Rayhall, [7]

6. 14AJX-Ben Schmidt, [1]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 14-Tony Stewart, [3]

2. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, [2]

3. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, [4]

4. 43-Jereme Schroeder, [1]

5. 70-Chris Klemko, [6]

6. 63-Nick Matuszewski, [5]

7. 0-John Fahl, [7]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, [5]

2. 73AF-Joey Moughan, [9]

3. 2W-Scott Neitzel, [3]

4. 14AJX-Ben Schmidt, [4]

5. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, [7]

6. 11-Danny Schlafer, [18]

7. 4K-Kris Spitz, [12]

8. 73-Jake Blackhurst, [13]

9. 68-Dave Uttech, [6]

10. 43-Jereme Schroeder, [11]

11. 14-Tony Stewart, [1]

12. 63-Nick Matuszewski, [16]

13. 29-Hunter Custer, [17]

14. 14R-Sean Rayhall, [19]

15. 5H-Patrick Haynes, [24]

16. 0-John Fahl, [20]

17. 22S-Brian Strane, [22]

18. 23-Russel Borland, [8]

19. 17B-Bill Balog, [10]

20. 64-Scotty Thiel, [25]

21. 70-Chris Klemko, [15]

22. 19-Todd Daun, [2]

23. 65D-Austin Deblauw, [14]

24. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski, [23]

25. 45-Matt Wiese, [21]

Wisconsin wingLESS Sprints

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 40-Tim Cox, [4]

2. 93-Travis Mahoney, [2]

3. 0-Jordan Mattson, [6]

4. 14AJ-B.G. Wood, [1]

5. 19K-Derek Crane, [3]

6. 61-Zach Hansen, [7]

7. 11-Lance Walldan, [8]

8. 7-Steve Clott, [9]

9. 8D-Ryan Irwin, [5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 21Z-Ryan Zielski, [3]

2. 38-Allen Hafford, [2]

3. 12-Shawn Swim, [1]

4. 01-Chris Dodd, [4]

5. 70-Chris Klemko, [6]

6. 41-Dennis Spitz, [5]

7. 20-Natalie Klemko, [7]

8. 94-Jim Wehrman, [8]

9. 10H-Bryan Haynes, [9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Greg Olsen, [1]

2. 91-Jimmy Sivia, [4]

3. 23Z-Zach Raidart, [3]

4. 18-Nick Petska, [2]

5. 51-Charles Spoonmore, [5]

6. 29-Randy Stanford, [7]

7. 6B-Vince Bartolotta, [9]

8. 1-Tommy Colburn, [8]

9. 22-Greg Alt, [6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Jordan Paulsen, [3]

2. 50-Rusty Egan, [4]

3. 5H-Patrick Haynes, [2]

4. 89-George Gaertner Jr, [5]

5. 00-Paul Shaffer, [1]

6. 29OG-Tom Eller, [7]

7. 39-William Huck, [6]

8. 4G-George Gaertner III, [8]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 41-Dennis Spitz, [1]

2. 22-Greg Alt, [2]

3. 61-Zach Hansen, [3]

4. 29OG-Tom Eller, [5]

5. 29-Randy Stanford, [4]

6. 20-Natalie Klemko, [7]

7. 6B-Vince Bartolotta, [9]

8. 1-Tommy Colburn, [11]

9. 11-Lance Walldan, [8]

10. 4G-George Gaertner III, [12]

11. 94-Jim Wehrman, [10]

12. 7-Steve Clott, [13]

13. 39-William Huck, [6]

14. 10H-Bryan Haynes, 36.578[14]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 23Z-Zach Raidart, [2]

2. 21Z-Ryan Zielski, [3]

3. 50-Rusty Egan, [5]

4. 91-Jimmy Sivia, [6]

5. 9-Greg Olsen, [9]

6. 19K-Derek Crane, [4]

7. 38-Allen Hafford, [11]

8. 40-Tim Cox, [8]

9. 01-Chris Dodd, [7]

10. 0-Jordan Mattson, [14]

11. 93-Travis Mahoney, [10]

12. 70-Chris Klemko, [20]

13. 5H-Patrick Haynes, [12]

14. 89-George Gaertner Jr, [17]

15. 00-Paul Shaffer, [18]

16. 51-Charles Spoonmore, [19]

17. 29OG-Tom Eller, [24]

18. 61-Zach Hansen, [23]

19. 41-Dennis Spitz, [21]

20. 14AJ-B.G. Wood, [16]

21. 18-Nick Petska, [15]

22. 4-Jordan Paulsen, [1]

23. 12-Shawn Swim, [13]

24. 22-Greg Alt, [22]