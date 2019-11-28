COLWELL FASTEST IN TURKEY NIGHT PRACTICE

By Richie Murray

Ventura, California (November 27, 2019)………Jesse Colwell made his very first USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget start at Ventura Raceway one year ago.

One year later, he’s gotten his 79th Turkey Night Grand Prix off to a hot start by recording the fastest time in Wednesday’s practice at the 1/5-mile southern California dirt oval in preparation for Thursday’s 98-lap event.

Colwell, of Red Bluff, Calif., who finished 12th in the 2019 Turkey Night Grand Prix midget feature, set the fast time during the first of three practice sessions on Wednesday at a lap of 12.912 sec. in his Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian/IWX – TRD – Curb Records/Bullet by Spike/Speedway Toyota.

USAC Western States Midget point leader Robert Dalby (Anaheim, Calif.) was second in practice. He leads the standings by 29 points entering Thursday’s finale. Reigning USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champ Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) was third, 2012 and 2016 Turkey Night winner Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.) was fourth and Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) rounded out the top-five.

On Thursday, pits open at 11am Pacific, drivers meeting at 2:45pm, grandstands open at 3pm, hot laps at 3:15pm, immediately followed by qualifying and racing events. All tickets that are not reserved are $35. Reserved seats are $45 for ages 13 and older and $20 for ages 12 and under. Pit passes are $50 each.

Advance tickets for the 79th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix are available online through www.venturaraceway.com or by calling 805.648.7223. Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California.

All the racing action at Ventura can be watched live and on-demand on FloRacing and listened to live via the USAC app. Follow along with live timing and scoring on both the USAC app and the Race-Monitor app.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL & WESTERN STATES MIDGET PRACTICE RESULTS: November 27, 2019 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – 79th Turkey Night Grand Prix – 1/5-Mile Dirt Oval

PRACTICE: 1. Jesse Colwell, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.912; 2. Robert Dalby, 4D, Dalby-12.919; 3. Logan Seavey, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.933; 4. Kyle Larson, 1K, Larson-12.994; 5. Jason McDougal, 71m, FMR-13.067; 6. Jerry Coons, Jr., 25, Petry-13.115; 7. Aaron Reutzel, 87, Tucker/Boat-13.141; 8. Dillon Welch, 81, Tucker/Boat-13.142; 9. Carson Sousa, 01, Dalby-13.163; 10. Rico Abreu, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.176; 11. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-13.228; 12. Kaidon Brown, 97w, Wood-13.231; 13. Andrew Layser, 47BC, Clauson/Marshall-13.232; 14. Spencer Bayston, 19, Hayward-13.245; 15. Ronnie Gardner, 68, Six8-13.250; 16. Gio Scelzi, 84, Tucker/Boat-13.251; 17. Carson Macedo, 21, Tarlton-13.253; 18. Shane Golobic, 17w, Wood-13.280; 19. Damion Gardner, 4, Klatt-13.301; 20. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 5, Petry-13.312; 21. Ethan Mitchell, 08m, Dave Mac-13.318; 22. Chase Johnson, 25x, Malloy-13.323; 23. Daison Pursley, 98, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.323; 24. Justin Grant, 4A, RAMS-13.345; 25. Colby Copeland, 27w, Wood-13.363; 26. Buddy Kofoid, 97K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.377; 27. Zeb Wise, 39BC, Clauson/Marshall-13.377; 28. Tanner Carrick, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.394; 29. Ryan Bernal, 77w, Wood-13.395; 30. Chris Windom, 17BC, Clauson/Marshall-13.427; 31. Cory Elliott, 11E, Elliott-13.438; 32. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-13.454; 33. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., 17JR, Clauson/Marshall-13.456; 34. Jake Bubak, 27B, Bourke-13.474; 35. Holley Hollan, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.493; 36. Tucker Klaasmeyer, 27, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.508; 37. Maria Cofer, 71s, Campbell-13.523; 38. Karsyn Elledge, 1, Tucker/Boat-13.535; 39. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-13.536; 40. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-13.566; 41. Brady Bacon, 73T, Ford-13.669; 42. Daniel Robinson, 57D, McCreery-13.683; 43. Kyle Beilman, 31B, Beilman-13.683; 44. Dylan Ito, 73, Ford-13.696; 45. C.J. Leary, 13, Gile-13.702; 46. Troy Rutherford, F5, Simmons-13.714; 47. Robby Josett, 73x, Ford-13.827; 48. Chris Sheil, 91, Mason-13.831; 49. Carson Garrett, 15x, Garrett-13.844; 50. Bryan Drollinger, 71D, Drollinger-13.931; 51. Chad Frewaldt, 4F, Frewaldt-13.952; 52. Emilio Hoover, 9H, Hoover-13.962; 53. Mark Chisholm, 56x, Chisholm-13.972; 54. Jake Morgan, 45, Morgan-13.977; 55. Nick Drake, 7R, Ruston-14.071; 56. Casey Hicks, 5H, Hicks-14.081; 57. Alex Grigroeas, 1x, LKK-14.084; 58. Jessie Finkenbinder, 3F, Finkenbinder-14.907; 59. David Prickett, 15DJ, Neverlift-NT.