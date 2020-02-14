Winter Dirt Games Opener for the USAC Sprint Cars Rained Out

From Richie Murray

OCALA, FL (February 13, 2020) – Thursday’s USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car event from Bubba Raceway Park has been cancelled due to persistent rain that fell just prior to hot laps.

Fans are to keep their wristbands from Thursday night, which are good for admission this Friday or Saturday night at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida.

Winter Dirt Games XI resumes with complete racing programs both Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15. Pits open each night at 4pm Eastern, the grandstands open at 5pm, the drivers meeting begins at 6pm with cars getting on track at 6:30pm.

Each night, general admission tickets for adults are $30 and $20 for kids age 11-15. Pit passes are $40 apiece. You can watch all the action live on www.FloRacing.com. You may also follow along with live timing from the event on the USAC app as well as on the Race Monitor app.