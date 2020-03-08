Cling Goes Back To Back With ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series

From Bryan Hulbert

CASA GRANDE, AZ. (March 7, 2020) – Three starts on the season with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series, and just as many podium finishes, Tempe’s Sterling Cling made it back to back visits to the top of the podium with his win Saturday night at Central Arizona Speedway.

Cling’s third career victory with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series, Saturday’s run to the checkered flag saw repeat performances of third to first runs in Heat and A-Feature action. Leading all but the opening lap of the night’s final event, Cling gapped the field by 3.963 seconds.

Rick Shuman settled for second with Joe Scheopner crossing third. Ryan Murphy picked up four positions with Joshua Shipley advancing from 13th to complete the top five.

Dustin Cormany moved up from 10th to cross sixth with Jonas Reynolds, Aaron Jones, Ronald Webster, and Randy Nelson completing the top ten.

Up next, the series will be at USA Raceway in Tucson, Ariz. on Saturday, March 21. Information and directions can be found at https://www.raceusa.net

ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series

Central Arizona Raceway

Casa Grande, AZ

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 51-Ronald Webster[6]

2. 22G-Aaron Jones[4]

3. 17-Joe Scheopner[1]

4. 9-Randy Nelson[3]

5. 7X-Ryan Murphy[7]

6. 55-Bryan Tolbert[8]

7. 2-Joshua Shipley[5]

8. DNS: 45-Lonnie Cox

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 34-Sterling Cling[3]

2. 3-Pete Yerkovich[1]

3. 0-Jonas Reynolds[2]

4. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[5]

5. 29-Dustin Cormany[4]

6. 19-Hayden Reinbold[6]

7. 43-Ryan Oerter[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 34-Sterling Cling[3]

2. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[1]

3. 17-Joe Scheopner[4]

4. 7X-Ryan Murphy[8]

5. 2-Joshua Shipley[13]

6. 29-Dustin Cormany[10]

7. 0-Jonas Reynolds[6]

8. 22G-Aaron Jones[2]

9. 51-Ronald Webster[5]

10. 9-Randy Nelson[9]

11. 19-Hayden Reinbold[11]

12. 3-Pete Yerkovich[7]

13. 55-Bryan Tolbert[15]

14. 43-Ryan Oerter[12]

15. 45-Lonnie Cox[14]