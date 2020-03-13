World of Outlaws Postpones All Events Until April 9th

(March 13, 2020) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series announced Friday that all events are postponed until April 9th, 2020 due to the escalation of the COVID-19 situation. The following events are impacted by this announcement:
3/13/2020: Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX
3/14/2020: Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX
3/21/2020: USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ
3/22/2020: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ
3/28/2020: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA
3/29/2020: Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, CA
4/3/2020: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA
4/4/2020: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA
In a press release announcing the postponements the World Racing Group indicated they will continue to monitor the situation as it develops and provide additional information later.