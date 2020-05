EAGLE, NE (May 4, 2020) – Eagle Raceway announced Monday they are cancelling the event scheduled for Saturday May 9, 2020 due to limitation to the number of people allowed to attend an auto racing event in Cass County.

With only 10 people allowed to attend the Lady Liberty Classic along with a Go-Kart Race on Friday are no longer on the schedule. Instead practice sessions will be available on Saturday based on interest. Practice can be booked by calling 402-238-2595.