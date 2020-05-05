McKay Group with Nationwide Insurance to be Presenting Sponsor of World of Outlaws Invitational

From Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, IOWA (May 4, 2020) — McKay Group, a longtime supporter of Knoxville Raceway, along with Nationwide Insurance, will be the presenting sponsor of the May 8 World of Outlaws Invitational at Knoxville Raceway.

With offices just one mile from the Sprint Car Capital of the World, McKay Group offers insurance products and policies to individuals and businesses in Knoxville and across the country.

“We’ve been longtime sponsors of Knoxville Raceway and we’re proud to be a partner of this unique event,” said Todd Chambers, President of McKay Group. “We’re race fans at heart and in these unprecedented times we want to show that we still stand behind dirt track racing and specifically racing at Knoxville. We’re just like all of the fans out there. We wish we could be at the track, too, but we’re happy racing is back and we’ll be tuned-in to DIRTVision to watch every lap.”

McKay Group is offering a $100 Knoxville Raceway gift certificate good toward any ticket purchase(s) in 2020 or 2021. Any fan who contacts McKay Group today through May 17 for a quote on any new insurance business and asks to be entered into the drawing, will be entered to win. McKay Group can be contacted via phone at 1-800-942-0283 or by email. .

The World of Outlaws Invitational presented by McKay Group with Nationwide Insurance, will be the first race for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series since the Coronavirus pandemic halted all live sports in mid-March. In compliance with state restrictions, spectators will not be able to attend.

DIRTVision, the world leader in live streaming, will broadcast the event with both monthly subscription and single-event pay-per-view options available. DIRTVision is offering a 20% discount on any new FAST PASS all-access subscription or single-event pay-per-view purchased by 5pm, ET on Tuesday, May 5. Use voucher code RETURNKNOXVILLE to take advantage of the offer. Existing FAST PASS subscription holders will receive a commemorative gift.

