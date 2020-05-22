Late Night Call Seals the Deal for URSS Opener at SalinaSpeedway!

From David Smith Jr.

Oberlin, Kansas – It has been a bustling 24 hours for Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing president Rick Salem. After thinking the upcoming Memorial Day weekend of racing would not happen after the proposed event at Oberlin Speedway was shut down by county officials, a late-night phone call from Salina (Kansas) Speedway owner Tommie Hendrickson and Chris Sutton wanting to bring in Sprint cars for a Memorial weekend special, both parties came to terms and the series will open the 2020 race season at the speedway this coming Saturday night, May 23.

Originally a $700 to-win event, contributions and support from Missouri-s Mike Sosebee, Steve Hilker of Hilker Trucking and Austin McLean Motorsports now has this event paying $1000 to-win and $200 to start. And as this release is written on a Wednesday night, even the payout has a chance to grow even more.

It will be the first time in the fourteen year history that the URSS 305’s will be competing at the Salina, Kansas three-eighths mile oval and over twenty drivers from four states have already inquired they will be competing.

Below are some of the guidelines both the track and series officials need all to adhere to:

There are some guidelines that we ask everyone to follow. 1. Please adhere to the 15 people per group and please stay 6 feet away from other groups of 15 people. 2. If you feel sick or have been around anyone that is sick, please sit this one out. 3. If you dont feel safe coming out, please by all means stay home. 4. We recommend that you wear a mask, but it is not a requirement.

The CDC also recommends that those who are higher risk take extra precautions and consider staying at home.

Pit gates will open at 4:00 PM with racing slated for a 7:00 PM start time. There is a $30 entry fee due at time of sign in and all pit passes will be just $25.

This event will be a URSS series and IMCA National point race.

For rules, past results, champions and more for the URSS please check out the series official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com and up-to-date information on their facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS). If interested in adding to the purse or series questions in general, contact Salem (785) 475-7010.

Learn more about Salina Speedway by checking out their official website www.racesalinaspeedway.com and their official facebook page: Salina Speedway. Track phone is (785) 292-9220.