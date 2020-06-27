Cockrum Wins Gappens Memorial at Gas City

GAS CITY, IN (June 26, 2020) — Shane Cockrum won the Jerry Gappens Sr. Memorial Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Cockrum held off Jarett Andretti and Clinton Boyles for the victory. Scotty Weir and Chase Jones rounded out the top five.

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, IN

Friday June 26, 2020

Feature:

1. Shane Cockrum

2. Jarett Andretti

3. Clinton Boyles

4. Scotty Weir

5. Chase Jones

6. J.J. Hughes

7. Dustin Ingle

8. Adam Byrkett

9. Braydon Clark

10. Tyler Kendall

11. Lee Underwood

12. Brayden Fox

13. Aaron Leffel

14. Paul Dues

15. Max Guilford

16. Matt Goodnight

17. Zack Pretorius

18. Sterling Cling

19. Cody White

20. Austin Nigh