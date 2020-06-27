Cockrum Wins Gappens Memorial at Gas City

GAS CITY, IN (June 26, 2020) — Shane Cockrum won the Jerry Gappens Sr. Memorial Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Cockrum held off Jarett Andretti and Clinton Boyles for the victory. Scotty Weir and Chase Jones rounded out the top five.
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, IN
Friday June 26, 2020
Feature:
1. Shane Cockrum
2. Jarett Andretti
3. Clinton Boyles
4. Scotty Weir
5. Chase Jones
6. J.J. Hughes
7. Dustin Ingle
8. Adam Byrkett
9. Braydon Clark
10. Tyler Kendall
11. Lee Underwood
12. Brayden Fox
13. Aaron Leffel
14. Paul Dues
15. Max Guilford
16. Matt Goodnight
17. Zack Pretorius
18. Sterling Cling
19. Cody White
20. Austin Nigh