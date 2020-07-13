Jackson Motorplex Features Two Sprint Car Divisions This Friday During AG Builders Night

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (July 13, 2020) – Jackson Motorplex returns to action this Friday when AG Builders Night will showcase a pair of winged sprint car divisions.

The DeKalb/Asgrow Midwest Power Series presented by GRP Motorsports and Midwest Sprint Touring Series will co-sanction 360ci sprints cars paying $3,000 to win and $350 to start while the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids will also be part of the program in a $1,000-to-win showdown.

This marks the first race at the dirt oval since the famed AGCO Jackson Nationals last month and it’s the first time for both divisions to compete at Jackson Motorplex since June 19 when Matt Juhl and Stu Snyder were victorious.

The 360 sprint cars featured 30-plus competitors and the RaceSavers had nearly two dozen battle during that race. A stellar field is anticipated for the event this Friday.

The pits will open at 3 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps kick off the action at 7:30 p.m.

A very limited number of grandstand seats are available. Purchase advance tickets online at http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com . Also, one 15-person suit is available by calling 605-359-4955. Concessions will be open.

UP NEXT –

Friday during AG Builders Night featuring the DeKalb/Asgrow Midwest Power Series presented by GRP Motorsports and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprints cars and the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonSpeedway/?fref=ts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a recently renovated 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts weekly races on most Fridays from May through September with Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars, 360 winged sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc among the featured classes. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .