Jamie Ball Wins D-Main at the 2020 Knoxville 360 Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 8, 2020) — Knoxville resident Jamie Ball led all 10 laps on the D-Main during Saturday’s finale of the 30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank. Ball, who is currently second in the 360 sprint car point standings at Knoxville Raceway held off Sussex, New Jersey competitor and 360 Nationals rookie Davie Franek for the win.

Ball and Franek quickly separated themselves from the rest of the field early in the event. By lap six Ball had pulled away from Franek and was starting to overtake the back of the field.

The caution flag tightened up the field with four laps to go when Jesse Baker, who had transferred from the E-Main, slowed in turn two. Franek was able to stay close to Ball after the restart, but Ball never relinquished the top position in route to the victory. Franek, Jason Schultz, Nick Parker, and Riley Goodno all transferred to the C-Main.

30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday August 8, 2020

D-Main (10 Laps)

1. 5J-Jamie Ball

2. 28F-Davie Franek

3. 35S-Jason Shultz

4. 115-Nick Parker

5. 22x-Riley Goodno

6. 4H-Cody Hansen

7. 51A-Elliot Amdahl

8. 88X-Scottie McDonald

9. 50Z-Zach Chappell

10. 17B-Ryan Bickett

11. 75X-J.T. Imperial

12. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson

13. 88R-Rowdy Reber

14. 14M-Jordon Mallett

15. 14B-Bailey Sucich

16. 1B-Chelsea Blevins

17. 21R-Shane Hopkins

18. 6-Jett Carney

19. 90-Lance Norrick

20. 4S-Adam Speckman

21. 22B-Jesse Baker

22. 81A-Chris Morgan

23. 66D-Chase Dunham

24. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips

(First five finishers transferred to the C-Main)