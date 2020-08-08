Jamie Ball Wins D-Main at the 2020 Knoxville 360 Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 8, 2020) — Knoxville resident Jamie Ball led all 10 laps on the D-Main during Saturday’s finale of the 30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank. Ball, who is currently second in the 360 sprint car point standings at Knoxville Raceway held off Sussex, New Jersey competitor and 360 Nationals rookie Davie Franek for the win.
Ball and Franek quickly separated themselves from the rest of the field early in the event. By lap six Ball had pulled away from Franek and was starting to overtake the back of the field.
The caution flag tightened up the field with four laps to go when Jesse Baker, who had transferred from the E-Main, slowed in turn two. Franek was able to stay close to Ball after the restart, but Ball never relinquished the top position in route to the victory. Franek, Jason Schultz, Nick Parker, and Riley Goodno all transferred to the C-Main.
30th Annual MyPlace Hotels Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Saturday August 8, 2020
D-Main (10 Laps)
1. 5J-Jamie Ball
2. 28F-Davie Franek
3. 35S-Jason Shultz
4. 115-Nick Parker
5. 22x-Riley Goodno
6. 4H-Cody Hansen
7. 51A-Elliot Amdahl
8. 88X-Scottie McDonald
9. 50Z-Zach Chappell
10. 17B-Ryan Bickett
11. 75X-J.T. Imperial
12. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson
13. 88R-Rowdy Reber
14. 14M-Jordon Mallett
15. 14B-Bailey Sucich
16. 1B-Chelsea Blevins
17. 21R-Shane Hopkins
18. 6-Jett Carney
19. 90-Lance Norrick
20. 4S-Adam Speckman
21. 22B-Jesse Baker
22. 81A-Chris Morgan
23. 66D-Chase Dunham
24. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips
(First five finishers transferred to the C-Main)