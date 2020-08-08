Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws and POWRi Friday at Pevely Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, POWRi National Midget League, World of Outlaws Sheldon Haudenschild. (Mark Funderburk photo) Spencer Bayston. (Mark Funderburk photo) Spencer Bayston. (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap before the POWRi National Midget League feature Friday at Federated Auto Parts Speedway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Shelby Bosie (#3B) and Thomas Meseraull (#7). (Mark Funderburk photo) Trey Gropp (#00) and Jake Neuman (#3n). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Thomas (#26) and Jake Neuman (#3N). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brenham Crouch (#9), Noah Gass (#08) and Luke Howard (#2H). (Mark Funderburk photo) Clinton Boyles (#98) and Kaylee Bryson (#71K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Spencer Bayston Wins POWRi Feature at Pevely Kofoid Wins POWRi Midget Feature at Charleston Buddy Kofoid Wins POWRi Feature at Lake Ozark Speedway Cannon McIntosh Lands Victory Friday at Lake Ozark Abreu Wins POWRi Feature at Pevely Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Photo GalleryPOWRiPOWRi National Midget LeagueWorld of Outlaws