POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Equips for Central Missouri Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (08/10/2020) For the first time since 2014, the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League will return to Central Missouri Speedway in Warrensburg, Missouri for traditional open-wheel racing excitement. Saturday, August 22nd the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing League will tackle to three-eighths-mile oval known for speed and close-quarters racing with a $2000 to prize on the line.

In the previous visit to CMS six years ago, WAR League feature action would witness longtime league front-runner, Christopher Parkinson, from Gladstone Missouri, wheel his familiar #65 Country Kids Day Care- DRC Chassis to the front with flair. Heading into this season’s event, back-to-back point’s champion Riley Kreisel, out of Warsaw Missouri, has been on a hot streak, claiming four feature victories in 2020 this far, and is on pace to claim a third straight POWRi WAR season title.

Also, Kreisel could potentially set his sights on the single-season win record of six, set by Korey Weyant who would not only attain the feat in 2016 but in 2017 as well. The Kreisel chasing Weyant’s records theme does not stop there though, as Riley has moved into second place in all-time career WAR wins with 10, four behind Korey’s impressive and record-setting fourteen feature victories. With twelve events left on the season schedule for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League will we see a history-making performance on the horizon?

Saturday, August 22nd details for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League at Central Missouri Speedway: Pit Gates open at 4 PM, with Driver’s Registration scheduled from 4-6 PM. Driver’s Meeting at 6:15 PM, Hot-Laps at 7:00 PM with racing action to follow. Grandstands open at 5 PM with General Admission Prices including: Adults- $15, Seniors 65+/ Student w/I.D./Active Military w/I.D. – $12, Kids 6 to 12 – $6.

Driver's Information for this event at Central Missouri Speedway such as track details and order of events can be found at www.centralmissourispeedway.net

