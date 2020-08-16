Kyle Larson Caps Capitani Classic with $50,000 Victory

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 15, 2020) — Kyle Larson dominated the Brownells Capitani Classic as part of “the One and Only” Saturday at Knoxville Raceway. Larson from Elk Grove, California led all 30 laps in route to the $50,000 victory, pulling away from David Gravel during a green/white/checkered finish lapping up to 11th position in the process.

After struggling during the 2019 Knoxville Nationals, Larson turned around his Knoxville fortunes in 2020 along with team owned by Paul Silva.

The car was so good. Its been a lot of fun to come here. We struggled here last year and Paul worked really hard to get us better here and I’d say he’s done a good job of that.”

With his large lead Larson was uncomfortable with the field having the opportunity to close in on him at the end.

“I didn’t want to see the red come out with a couple to go but was thankful it was a single file restart,” said Larson. “I wasn’t quite sure what to do in one and two. I seen Gravel must have pealed off there and taken off. I didn’t get off four right and decided to protect going into one. That is always nerve racking because I didn’t know if he went to the top and would have a run on me in three and four.”

Gravel hoped to make the most of his one shot at Larson, but just fell short.

“If he ran the top there I was going to send it in on him, but it just didn’t happen,” said Gravel. “We wouldn’t have had a shot if that red didn’t come out. (Larson) was gone. Starting fifth and didn’t get going early in the race and having to battle Logan (Schuchart) quite a bit to get by him. I think we probably had the second best car, just track position. If I could have started on the front row I could maybe hold with him a little longer and see what lapped traffic did. Just never did, but was lucky to have that shot at the end and if I could do it over again I’d do something different in one and two.”

Larson and Aaron Reutzel started on the front row for the 30-lap finale Reutzel led the field into turn one, but Larson quickly swept around Reutzel on the outside through turns one and two to take the lead. Reutzel’s feature ended quickly though bringing out the caution flag on lap three with an issue with the rear end gears on the car that forced him to retire the car from the main event.

Larson pulled away during the restart while Logan Schuchart found himself under pressure from David Gravel for the second spot. Gravel tried to dive under Schuchart on lap eight in turns one and two but could not make the pass. Behind them Carson Macedo and Brad Sweet were busy swapping the fourth position back and forth.

Gravel closed in on Schuchart again on lap 13 with another slide job in turns one and two, this time making the pass stick. Schuchart kept pace though and took advantage of Gravel missing the bottom line of the racetrack through turns three and four to take the second position back on 14.

Larson encountered slower traffic on lap 20, but it did not impact his progress maintaining a sizeable lead on Schuchart.

Gravel picked up the pace again and was able to drive by Schuchart on the front stretch on lap 25.

Larson had checked out from the field until the red flag appeared working lap 29 when James McFadden flipped in turn four. McFadden’s car was able to be pushed to the work area, but repairs were not made in time for him to rejoin the field.

This setup a two-lap shootout for the win during the restart. Larson was up to the challenge pulling away from Gravel to lead the final circuits for the victory. Gravel held on for second while Schuchart, Macedo, and Spencer Bayston rounded out the top five.

With the Knoxville victory behind him Larson hopes to continue his winning ways in various open wheel divisions.

“We still have a lot of racing left, so I hope we can continue to win these races.”

the One and Only / Brownells Capitani Classic

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday August 15, 2020

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson

2. 41-David Gravel

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart

4. 2-Carson Macedo

5. 71-Spencer Bayston

6. 49-Brad Sweet

7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild

8. 17A-Austin McCarl

9. 24-Rico Abreu

10. 83-Daryn Pittman

11. 26-Cory Eliason

12. 18-Gio Scelzi

13. 12N-Joey Saldana

14. 19-Shane Stewart

15. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

16. 1A-Jacob Allen

17. 9-James McFadden

18. 17W-Shane Golobic

19. 4-Terry McCarl

20. 87-Aaron Reutzel