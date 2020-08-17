Kyle Larson Dirt Late Model Appearance Seems Inevitable

Kyle Larson. (Mark Funderburk photo)

(August 17, 2020) — The rumors of Kyle Larson making a Dirt Late Model start have picked up momentum over the past several weeks. Those rumors turned into speculation of when Larson will make his first start after images of testing one of Kevin Rumley’s cars appeared online Monday along with t-shirt artwork.

The news ratcheted up when the shirt artwork for Larson’s late model was revealed by Nick Stephens from Nemesis Design Studio.

No official news has been released about when Larson will make his first Dirt Late Model appearance.

