2020 Little 500 Starting Lineup Anderson Speedway, Little 500, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery 1. Kody Swanson 1. Kody Swanson 2. Tyler Roahrig 3. Kyle Hamilton 4. Dakota Armstrong 5. Brian Gerster 6. Chris Neuenschwander 7. Bobby Santos III 8. Billy Wease 9. Mickey Kempgens 10. Caleb Armstrong 11. Derek Bischak 12. Shane Butler 13. Aaron Pierce 14. John Inman 15. Jerry Coons Jr. 16. Jacob Wilson 17. Scotty Hampton 18. Kyle O’Gara 19. Shane Hollingsworth 20. Dalton Armstrong 21. Brian Tyler 22. Jeff Bloom 23. Eric Gordon 24. Russ Gamester 25. Johnny Gilbertson 26. Bryan Gossel 27. Ken Schrader 28. Cory Setser 29. Ronnie Wuerdeman 30. Doug Dietsch 31. Chris Jagger 32. Tommy Nichols 33. Justin Harper Related Stories: Kody Swanson Wins the Pole Position for the 72nd Little 500 Roarhig Wins Tony Elliott Classic at Anderson Swanson Dominates 2019 Pay Less Little 500 Kody Swanson Wins the Pole for the 2019 Little 500 Davey Hamilton Jr. Wins Pole for the 2018 Little 500 Anderson SpeedwayLittle 500Photo Gallery