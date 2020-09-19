Photo Gallery: 2020 Jim Hurtubise Classic Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, USAC National Sprint Car Championship Justin Grant (#4) and Dave Darland (#36) racing for position on Friday at the Terre Haute Action Track. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brady Bacon (#69) and Robert Ballou (#12). (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Windom. (Mark Funderburk photo) Clinton Boyles (#71P) and Jonathan Vennard (#54). (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Third place Justin Grant, winner Chris Windom, and third place Dave Darland. (Mark Funderburk photo) Anton Hernandez (#36) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (#9jr). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jake Swanson (#34AZ) and Carson Short (#17GP) make contact on Friday at the Terre Haute Action Track. (Mark Funderburk photo) Dave Darland (#36) and Chris Windom (#19) racing for the lead during the Jim Hurtubise Classic on Friday at the Terre Haute Action Track. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Windom in victory lane with his crew at the Terre Haute Action Track. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Windom. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jake Swanson (#34AZ) and Carson Short (#17GP) make contact on Friday at the Terre Haute Action Track. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jake Swanson (#34AZ) and Carson Short (#17GP). (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap Friday before the Jim Hurtubise Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track. (Mark Funderburk photo) Justin Grant (#4) and Dave Darland (#36) racing for position on Friday at the Terre Haute Action Track. (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Windom Wins the 21st Jim Hurtubise Classic Photo Gallery: 2019 Indiana Sprint Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway Photo Gallery: 2019 Tony Hulman Classic Photo Gallery: 2018 James Dean Classic at Gas City I-69 Speedway Photo Gallery: Thursday Night of the 2018 Kokomo Sprint Car Smackdown Jim Hurtubise ClassicPhoto GalleryTerre Haute Action TrackUnited States Auto ClubUSAC National Sprint Car Championship