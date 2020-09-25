Westfall Wins at I-96 Speedway

LAKE ODESSA, MI (September 25, 2020) — Matt Westfall won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Great Lakes Traditional Sprints feature Friday night at I-96 Speedway. Westfall was able to take advantage of a mistake by Luke Hall to take the lead late in the main event. Hall held on for second with Tyler Gunn, Issac Chapple, and Dallas Hewitt rounding out the top five.

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Friday September 25, 2020

Feature:

1. 33M-Matt Westfall

2. 9N-Luke Hall

3. 68G-Tyler Gunn

4. 52-Issac Chapple

5. 18H-Dallas Hewitt

6. 0-Steve Irwin

7. 86-Keith Sheffer

8. 49-Brian Ruhlman

9. 85-Dustin Daggett

10. 26W-Cody White

11. 3A-Mike Astrauskas

12. 53-Steve Little

13. 34-Parker Fredrickson

14. 25-Max Frank

15. 2-Mike Galajda

16. 10-Cody Howard

17. 24L-Lee Underwood

18. 31L-Buddy Lowther

19. 52-Joel Hummel

20. 10S-Jay Steinebach