Freddie Rahmer Records 2020 Williams Grove Speedway 410 Sprint Track Title

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Freddie Rahmer of Salfordville was crowned the 2020 Williams Grove Speedway Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car track champion on Saturday night during an on-track presentation during the 58th annual National Open.

Rahmer, who is celebrating his second career track crown after also taking the title in 2017, took the track championship aboard his father’s No. 51 machine, just as he did in 2017.

And the elder Rahmer likewise has now recorded the 2020 car owner track title.

Young speedster Freddie Rahmer scored a total of three victories during the abbreviated 2020 Williams Grove season although not getting his first until August 21.

Other wins came on September 4 and on September 25.

Rahmer also walked off with the 2020 Williams Grove Diamond Series championship, again just as he did in 2017.

The 2020 Diamond crown was also the second of Freddie Rahmer’s oval career.

Following Rahmer in the final 2020 Williams Grove Speedway 410 sprint point standings was one-time winner Brent Marks of Myerstown; Anthony Macri, Dillsburg; one-time winner Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg; and TJ Stutts, Liverpool.

Sixth through 10th went to Lucas Wolfe, Brian Montieth, Lance Dewease (1 win), Brock Zearfoss and Kyle Reinhardt.

Other winners during the season were Kyle Larson (2), David Gravel (2), and one-time winners Carson Macedo, Steve Buckwalter, Shane Stewart, Aaron Reutzel and Donny Schatz.

Special award winners in the 410 sprint division were Brent Shearer, Rookie of the Year; Chad Trout, Sportsmanship; Anthony Macri, Most Improved; and Freddie Rahmer, Mechanic of the Year.

Derek Locke of Carlisle recorded the 2020 Williams Grove Speedway HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint track title,

Locke scored fifty-percent of the 358 sprint races run during the season, taking three of six events.

The season was momentous for third generation driver Locke who not only recorded his first career track title in the division but he did it while winning his first career speedway events as well.

Locke took victories on July 31, August 14 and September 25.

Following Locke in the final point standings was two-time winner and five-time track titlist Kevin Nouse, Dylan Norris and Matt Findley/Scott Fisher (tie).

Sixth through 10th in points went to Brett Wanner, Chris Frank, one-time winner Zach Newlin, Justin Foster and Steve Owings.

Zach Newlin, whose win on September 4 was the first of his 358 sprint career at the track, was honored as Rookie of the Year.

Brett Wanner was honored for Sportsmanship.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval's official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.