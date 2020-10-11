Seth Bergman Cruises at Caney Valley Speedway With ASCS Sooner Region

From Bryan Hulbert

CANEY, KS (October 10, 2020) – Putting on a dominating performance at Caney Valley Speedway, Washington’s Seth Bergman captured his sixth overall victory of the season on Saturday night, and 10th of his career with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Chasing Oklahoma’s Brandon Anderson the opening pair of laps, Seth shot to the lead off the second turn on Lap 3. Steadily pulling away from the field, Bergman began working through slower traffic on Lap 10.

Doing little to slow the Evergreen Coffee, Co. No. 23, Bergman stretched his advantage to 6.221-seconds before the caution flew on Lap 23 for the spun No. 90 of Lance Norick.

Restarting with a pair of slower cars in the mix, Seth was able to make it to the finish with a 4.117-second buffer over California’s Justin Sanders. Picking up several positions following the Lap 23 restart, Blake Hahn made the final podium step with Sean McClelland fourth. The fourth spot originally went to Brandon Anderson, but the No. 55b was disqualified for failing to report to the scales after the races.

Canada’s Dylan Westbrook was scored fifth. Matt Covington ended up sixth with Andrew Deal climbing from 11th to seventh. Ryan Timms made it to eighth with Alex Sewell making up 10 positions to finish ninth. Jeremy Campbell completed the top ten.

Keeping things close for the 2020 Sooner Region Championship, Sean McClelland’s top five run moved him from a 13-point deficit to a 7-point advantage over Jeremy Campbell with three races left. The tour’s next outing is Saturday, October 24 at Longdale Speedway.

ASCS Sooner Region

Caney Valley Speedway

Caney, Kansas

Saturday October 10, 2020

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Sean McClelland[1]

2. 95-Matt Covington[2]

3. 5T-Ryan Timms[4]

4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[5]

5. 44-Jared Sewell[3]

6. 9$-Kyle Clark[7]

7. 8-Alex Sewell[6]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Seth Bergman[2]

2. 16A-Justin Sanders[5]

3. 79-Tim Kent[1]

4. 52-Blake Hahn[7]

5. 31-Casey Willis[4]

6. 26M-Fred Mattox[6]

7. 85-Forest Sutherland[3]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 3G-Lane Goodman[3]

2. 15D-Andrew Deal[2]

3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[7]

4. 51B-Bailey Felkins[6]

5. 22-Curtis Jones[4]

6. 10-Dylan Postier[1]

7. 20G-Jake Greider[5]

TMR Promotions Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 11A-Avery Goodman[1]

2. 90-Lance Norick[4]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]

4. 15-Jase Randolph[2]

5. 88-Terry Easum[6]

6. 45-Monty Ferriera[3]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 88-Terry Easum[2]

2. 31-Casey Willis[4]

3. 79-Tim Kent[1]

4. 15-Jase Randolph[3]

5. 8-Alex Sewell[11]

6. 20G-Jake Greider[12]

7. 85-Forest Sutherland[13]

8. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]

9. 10-Dylan Postier[10]

10. 22-Curtis Jones[5]

11. 45-Monty Ferriera[9]

12. 26M-Fred Mattox[8]

13. 44-Jared Sewell[7]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 23-Seth Bergman[2]

2. 16A-Justin Sanders[3]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[9]

4. 1-Sean McClelland[5]

5. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[8]

6. 95-Matt Covington[10]

7. 15D-Andrew Deal[11]

8. 5T-Ryan Timms[12]

9. 8-Alex Sewell[19]

10. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[14]

11. 31-Casey Willis[16]

12. 3G-Lane Goodman[4]

13. 20G-Jake Greider[20]

14. 88-Terry Easum[15]

15. 90-Lance Norick[6]

16. 11A-Avery Goodman[7]

17. 51B-Bailey Felkins[13]

18. 79-Tim Kent[17]

19. 15-Jase Randolph[18]

20. (DQ) 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]

No. 55b Disqualified for not reporting to the scales.