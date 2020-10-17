Steven Drevicki Wins BOSS Feature at Mountain View Speedway

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Southeastern Sprint Car Series
Mountain View Speedway
Spring City, TN
Friday October 16, 2020
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Southeastern Sprint car Series
Friday October 16, 2020
Heat Race #1:
1. 17GP-Carson Short
2. 18-Dallas Hewitt
3. 5-Jesse Vermillion
4. 9N-Luke Hall
5. 1ST-Steve Surniak
6. 2DI-Dustin Ingle
7. 73-Blake Vermillion
8. 33-Joe Larkin
9. 22S-Slater Helt
Heat Race #2:
1. 11-Ricky Lewis
2. 16-Anthony Nicholson
3. 33M-Matt Westfall
4. 6-Mario Clouser
5. 12-Wesley Smith
6. 12-Robert Ballou
7. 53-Steve Little
8. 18-Shane Butler
Heat Race #3:
1. 24L-Lee Underwood
2. 14-Jadon Rodgers
3. 52-Issac Chapple
4. 23S-Kyle Simon
5. 0-Steve Irwin
6. 97J-Lance Wesbb
7. 100-Wade Buttrey
8. 3-Tate Young
Heat Race #4:
1. 19-Steven Drevicki
2. 31-Buddy Lowther
3. 87-Paul Dues
4. 11-Chase Jones
5. 19-Damon Cooley
6. 44-Justin Owen
7. 7D-Donnie Goodman
8. 19A-Jarrett Andretti
A-Main:
1. 19-Steven Drevicki
2. 18H-Dallas Hewitt
3. 52-Issac Chapple
4. 11-Ricky Lewis
5. 6-Mario Clouser
6. 11AG-Chase Jones
7. 14-Jadon Rogers
8. 33M-Matt Westfall
9. 5-Jesse Vermillion
10. 24L-Lee Underwood
11. 87-Paul Dues
12. 2DI-Dustin Ingle
13. 0-Steve Irwin
14. 31-Buddy Lowther
15. 17GP-Carson Short
16. 12-Wesley Smith
17. 12-Robert Ballow
18. 1St-Steve Surniack
19. 9N-Luke Hall
20. 23S-Kyle Simon
21. 18-Shane Butler
22. 16-Anthony Nicholson