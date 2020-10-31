Macedo Sweeps Tarlton Classic in Midgets and Sprint Cars

From Lance Jennings

Leading all 25-laps, Carson Macedo (Lemoore, CA) swept the USAC Western States Midget portion of the “Inaugural Tom Tarlton Classic” at Hanford. Racing the Tom Tarlton Sr. owned #21 Tarlton and Son Inc. / BG Chemicals entry, Macedo set fast time, won his heat race, topped the dash, and scored the main event win at Keller Auto Speedway. The former NARC / King of the West Sprint Car Champion finished ahead of Ryan Bernal, Shannon McQueen, Brody Fuson, and hard charger Robby Josett for the second series win of his career.

Macedo began the night by setting the top mark in Woodland Auto Display Qualifying with a time of 16.238 over the 15-car roster. He won the 7-lap Extreme Mufflers Heat Race and the special Rod End Supply Dash that earned $600 for the veteran driver.

Storming from eleventh to fifth in the feature, Robby Josett claimed the night’s Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors. Josett was eleventh quick in time trials and placed sixth in his heat race.

Ryan Bernal raced to victory in the Competition Suspension Incorporated / Ultra Shield Race Products Second Heat Race. The two-time USAC Western Classic Sprint Car Champion qualified second overall and ran second in the dash.

USAC Western States Midget Car Series

Qualifying:

1. 21-Carson Macedo, 16.238

2. 97W-Ryan Bernal, 16.300

3. 51-Brody Fuson, 16.640

4. 7-Shannon McQueen, 16.661

5. 68-Scotty Farmer, 16.695

6. 5G-Ben Worth, 16.695

7. 10-Blake Bower, 16.867

8. 00-Jake Andreotti, 17.148

9. 15DJ-David Prickett, 17.229

10. 73-Dylan Ito, 17.387

11. 73X-Robby Josett, 17.422

12. 71D-Bryan Drollinger, 18.083

13. 67-Britton Bock, 21.667

14. 15-Ron Hazelton, 21.667

DQ: 31K-Kyle Beilman, NT

Heat Race #1:

1. 21-Carson Macedo

2. 10-Blake Bower

3. 68-Scotty Farmer

4. 51-Brody Fuson

5. 15DJ-David Prickett

6. 73X-Robby Josett

7. 31K-Kyle Beilman

8. 67-Britton Bock

Heat Race #2:

1. 97W-Ryan Bernal

2. 5G-Ben Worth

3. 00-Jake Andreotti

4. 7-Shannon McQueen

5. 73-Dylan Ito

6. 15-Ron Hazelton

7. 71D-Bryan Drollinger

Dash:

1. 21-Carson Macedo

2. 97W-Ryan Bernal

3. 5G-Ben Worth

4. 68-Scotty Farmer

5. 51-Brody Fuson

6. 7-Shannon McQueen

A-Main:

1. 21-Carson Macedo

2. 97W-Ryan Bernal

3. 7-Shannon McQueen

4. 51-Brody Fuson

5. 73X-Robby Josett

6. 00-Jake Andreotti

7. 15DJ-David Prickett

8. 71D-Bryan Drollinger

9. 73-Dylan Ito

10. 31K-Kyle Beilman

11. 15-Ron Hazelton

12. 10-Blake Bower

13. 67-Britton Bock

14. 5G-Ben Worth

15. 68-Scotty Farmer

Kings of Thunder 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 56-Ryan Robinson

2. 16A-Justin Sanders

3. 83-Aaron Reutzel

4. 93-Kalib Henry

5. 7C-Justyn Cox

6. 88A-Joey Ancona

7. 24-Chase Johnson

8. 42X-Tim Kaeding

9. 34-Kurt Nelson

10. 35-Sean Becker

Heat Race #2:

1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi

2. 57-Kyle Larson

3. 2X-Chase Majdic

4. 5C-Colby Copeland

5. 88N-D.J. Netto

6. 69-Bud Kaeding

7. 01W-Ben Worth

8. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

9. 78-Mark Barroso

10. 14T-Tim Estenson

Heat Race #3:

1. 24B-Brad Sweet

2. 14-Daryn Pittman

3. 21-Carson Macedo

4. 3-Craig Stidham

5. 24R-Rico Abreu

6. 0-Kyle Hirst

7. 17W-Shane Golobic

8. 2-JJ Ringo

9. 88-Kyle Offill

10. 5S-Mauro Simone

Dash:

1. 21-Carson Macedo

2. 41S-Dominic Scelzi

3. 24B-Brad Sweet

4. 2X-Chase Majdic

5. 83-Aaron Reutzel

6. 56-Ryan Robinson

B-Main:

1. 17W-Shane Golobic

2. 69-Bud Kaeding

3. 0-Kyle Hirst

4. 24-Chase Johnson

5. 35-Sean Becker

6. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

7. 2-JJ Ringo

8. 14T-Tim Estenson

9. 88-Kyle Offill

10. 34-Kurt Nelson

11. 42X-Tim Kaeding

12. 78-Mark Barroso

13. 5S-Mauro Simone

14. 01W-Ben Worth

15. 88A-Joey Ancona

A-Main:

1. 21-Carson Macedo

2. 57-Kyle Larson

3. 24B-Brad Sweet

4. 41S-Dominic Scelzi

5. 14-Daryn Pittman

6. 88N-D.J. Netto

7. 16A-Justin Sanders

8. 7C-Justyn Cox

9. 17W-Shane Golobic

10. 69-Bud Kaeding

11. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

12. 83-Aaron Reutzel

13. 24R-Rico Abreu

14. 2X-Chase Majdic

15. 0-Kyle Hirst

16. 24-Chase Johnson

17. 2-JJ Ringo

18. 5C-Colby Copeland

19. 93-Kalib Henry

20. 35-Sean Becker

21. 3-Craig Stidham