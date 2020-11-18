Henry, Shiels, Weaver crowned Attica Raceway Park 2020 champions

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Despite getting a late start on the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 virus, Attica Raceway Park was able to host 15 racing events. Thanks to the generosity of the the track’s marketing partners, over $47,000 in point fund money was paid out to the top 10 in points for the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Models and Fremont Fence 305 Sprints.

“We can’t thank our loyal race teams, great fans and fantastic marketing partners for all their support and understanding during a very interesting and challenging race season. Congratulations to our champions Cap Henry, Devin Shiels and Paul Weaver and we look forward to an entertaining and exciting 2021,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

Following is a look at the top 10 in points for each division for 2020:

Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints

Champion – Cap Henry, Republic, Ohio. Henry’s first ever Attica Raceway Park track championship saw him post an incredible seven wins in 15 events at the track. Henry made 13 of the 15 A-mains, missing only the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series event in July and a weekly event in August. Henry, the 2020 champion of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads-Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group, had 12 total wins in 2020 including three Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Mobil 1 victories. He posted 11 top 10 finishes and his average A-main finishing position was 4th.

2nd – Chad Kemenah, Alvada, Ohio. The six time All Star champion who sits fourth on Attica’s all-time 410 win list, competed in 11 of the 15 A-mains in 2020. He recorded five top five finishes including a season-best runner-up on Aug. 7, to go with 10 top 10 finishes. Kemenah finished out of the top 10 only once in the A-mains he competed in. His average A-main finishing position was 6th.

3rd – Cale Conley, Vienna, West Virginia. Conley competed in 13 of the 15 A-mains in 2020, missing only the June 12 and World of Outlaw events. He posted nine top five finishes including a pair of runner-up results. His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

4th – Travis Philo, Waterville, Ohio. Philo competed in 11 of the 15 A-mains and posted his sixth career Attica win on Aug. 29. He recorded four top five and eight top 10 finishes. Philo’s average A-main finishing position was 8th.

5th – Trey Jacobs, Shreve, Ohio. Attica’s 2016 rookie of the year competed in 11 of the 15 A-mains in 2020, recording three top fives including a season-best pair of runner-up finishes. He posted nine top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 9th.

6th – Byron Reed, Monclova, Ohio. An eight time Attica champion and three time FAST champion, Reed, who sits second on the track’s all-time 410 win list, competed in nine of the 15 A-mains in 2020. He posted three top five finishes including a season-best pair of runner-up finishes to go with six top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

7th – Stuart Brubaker, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2018 410 champion and 2008 305 champion and Attica’s 2012 410 rookie of the year, competed in 13 of the 15 A-mains in 2020, missing only the June 26 and World of Outlaw events. Brubaker opened the year with his eighth career 410 victory at Attica on route to posting three top five finishes and six top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

8th – Nate Dussel, Bradner, Ohio. A three time Attica 305 champion and the 2020 Fremont Speedway 410 champion, Dussel competed in 10 of the 15 A-mains in 2020. He posted three top five runs including a season-best pair of runner-up finishes to go with six top 10 runs. Dussel’s average A-main finishing position was 12th.

9th – TJ Michael, Plano, Texas. Michael competed in 12 of the 15 A-mains in 2020, posting a pair of top five finishes and seven top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

10th – DJ Foos, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2019 champion and 2019 AFCS champion and Attica’s 2010 305 champion and 2013 410 rookie of the year competed in 13 of the 15 A-mains in 2020, missing only the June 12 and World of Outlaw events. He posted a pair of top five finishes and three top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

Rookie of the year – Cole Macedo, Lemoore, California. Macedo finished 13th in Attica’s points and posted three top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Models

Champion – Devin Shiels, Britton, Mich. Attica’s 2017 champion competed in all 11 A-mains in 2020, finishing out of the top five only once – a 14th place showing on Sept. 4. Shiels recorded three wins in 2020 (July 3, July 24 and Aug. 7) to run his career total to nine at the track. The 2020 Attica-Oakshade Raceway Challenge Series winner had an average A-main finishing position of 4th.

2nd – Matt Irey, Ashland, Ohio. The 2016 Attica champion competed in all 11 A-mains in 2020, finishing out of the top five only once – a 17th place showing on Sept. 4. He recorded two wins (June 26 and Sept. 11 to run his career mark to five. His average A-main finishing position was a remarkable 4th. He finished just two points out of the championship.

3rd – Mike Bores, Bellevue, Ohio. Bores competed in all 11 A-mains in 2020 and posted his sixth career feature win on Sept. 4. He posted five top five finishes and nine top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 6th.

4th – Ryan Markham, Ashland, Ohio. The 2018 Attica champion competed in all 11 A-mains in 2020 and scored his 16th career Attica win on June 12. The four time Attica-Wayne County Speedway challenge series winner posted four top five finishes and eight top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

5th – Nate Potts, Republic, Ohio. Potts competed in all 11 A-mains in 2020, posting eight top 10 finishes including a pair of season-best 7th place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

6th – Larry Bellman, Wooster, Ohio. Bellman competed in 10 of the 11 A-mains, missing only the opening night event. He posted three top five performances including a season-best pair of fourth place finishes. He scored eight top 10 runs and his average A-main finishing position was 8th.

7th – Tim Sabo, Toledo, Ohio. A member of the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame, Sabo competed in 10 of the 11 A-mains, missing only the July 3 event. He recorded three top five finishes including a season-best 4th to go with eight top 10 performances. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

8th – Jeff Warnick, Republic, Ohio. Attica’s 2017 rookie of the year competed in 10 of the 11 A-mains, missing only the Sept. 4 event. He posted four top 10 runs including a season-best 6th. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

9th – Jeff Geis, Wauseon, Ohio. Geis competed in 9 of the 11 A-mains in 2020, recording a pair of top 10 finishes including a season-best sixth. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

10th – Steve Sabo, Fremont, Ohio. Sabo competed in 8 of the 11 A-mains in 2020, posting a pair of season-best 11th place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

Fremont Fence 305 Sprints

Champion – Paul Weaver, Fremont, Ohio. Weaver picked up his fourth career Attica 305 track championship (2009, 2016, 2017 and 2020) to go with the 2020 Napa of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales title. Weaver posted seven wins at Attica and seven at Fremont Speedway in 2020. He now has 56 career 305 wins at Attica and coupled with his 3 410 feature wins is now the track’s all time winningest driver with 59 total A-main victories. Other than an opening night 19th place finish, Weaver never finished out of the top three the rest of the season. Competing in all 12 A-mains in 2020, his average A-main finishing position was an incredible 3rd.

2nd – Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2005 and 2019 track champion and 2019 AFCS champion competed in all 12 A-mains and posted three wins (June 12, July 31 and Aug. 21) to run his career total in the division to 27. Miller recorded 9 top five finishes and 10 top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 4th.

3rd – Seth Schneider, Fremont, Ohio. Schneider competed in 10 of the 12 A-mains in 2020, missing only the Aug. 29 and Sept. 5 events. He posted his first career Attica win on opening night to go with eight top five finishes and nine top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 5th.

4th – Kyle Peters, Shelby, Ohio. Peters battled in 11 of the 12 A-mains in 2020, missing only the Aug. 29 event. He posted four top five finishes including a season-best runner-up, and eight top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

5th – Kyle Capodice, Sandusky, Ohio. Capodice competed in 11 of the 12 A-mains in 2020, missing only opening night. He posted his fifth career 305 Attica win on July 24 to go with four top five finishes. He never finished out of the top 10 all season and had an average A-main finishing position of 6th.

6th – Steve Rando, Lindsey, Ohio. Rando competed in all 12 A-mains in 2020 and racked up four top five finishes including a season-best three third place showings. He recorded 10 top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 9th.

7th – Mike Keegan, Fremont, Ohio. Keegan battled in all 12 A-mains in 2020, racking up three top five runs including a season-best three fourth place finishes. He recorded seven top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 9th.

8th – Zeth Sabo, Fremont, Ohio. Sabo competed in all 12 A-mains in 2020, compiling six top 10 finishes including a season-best fourth place run. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

9th – Luke Griffith, Sandusky, Ohio. Attica’s 2014 rookie of the year competed in 10 of the 12 A-mains in 2020, missing only the June 19 and Sept. 5 events. He posted five top 10 finishes including a season-best three fifth place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

10th – Jimmy McGrath, Clyde, Ohio. McGrath battled in all 12 A-mains in 2020, posting five top 10 finishes including a season-best runner-up run. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

Rookie of the Year – Logan Riehl, Clyde, Ohio. Riehl competed in 11 of the 12 A-mains in 2020, missing only the June 26 event as he finished 13th in the point standings. He posted a season-best 11th racing to an average A-main finishing position of 14th.

