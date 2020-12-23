POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League Aims at 2021 Season Schedule

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (12/22/2020) Fan-favorite running ground returns blended with highly anticipated visits to tracks of the past are on the program for the 2021 POWRi Lucas Oil Wingless Auto Racing Sprint Car League season. Setting a driver-friendly schedule of competition as POWRi WAR drivers will see open-wheel action in four states, at eleven premier facilities, from April until September.

Starting the season in style on Friday, April 2nd, and Saturday, April 3rd, WAR tackles ‘The Lake’ for the Third Annual ‘Non-Wing Nationals’ as part of the Lake Ozark Speedway’s Spring Nationals. Then, the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League takes a trip south to Arkansas, with a pair of racing nights at I-30 Speedway for the ‘Little Rock Nationals’, as part of an all POWRi event with the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues and the POWRi Engler Machine and Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro Sprints.

Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Missouri will host the most POWRI Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League appearances with five dates scheduled. Of those, the most notable being Night One of the ‘Missouri Open Wheel Showdown Weekend’ on Friday, April 23rd, ‘Thunder in the Valley’ a two-day event with the POWRi Lucas Oil Midget Leagues July 16-17, and “King of Kansas City” on Saturday, August 7th.

Completely remodeled, revamped, and ready for racing in 2021, I-70 Motorsports Park, will serve as host on Friday, April 30th, and Saturday, May 1st, as The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League rolls into town. As a support class for the WoO feature event, I-70 Motorsports Park officials have established that POWRi WAR will be restricted to only accepting the Top 24 members in points heading into the event weekend. In the case that the Top 24 cannot accept the invitation. WAR officials will continue down the point’s standings until a full field of 24 competitors is confirmed.

Establishing outstanding racing action in 2020 as two of the best features of the year, Central Missouri Speedway and Charleston Speedway are back on the 2021 WAR schedule by popular demand. Central Missouri Speedway will host the POWRi Lucas Oil Wingless Auto Racing Sprint Car League on Saturday, May 15th. Charleston Speedway will prepare for a trio of traditional sprint car racing events as first up, the ‘ILLI-ANA Showdown’ with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League on May 21-22. Then again, paired with a racing weekend on June 11-12 that will also see non-wing sprint car racing at Spoon River Speedway.

An Iconic Missouri racing venue will come back to the 2021 POWRi WAR season schedule as Missouri State Fair Speedway returns to open-wheel action. Sedalia Missouri’s “Historic Half-Mile’ the Missouri State Fair Speedway, will run a pair of special events with POWRi WAR, initially on Thursday, July 29th with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions, then at the Missouri State Fair Race on Sunday, August 22nd.

Growing in popularity, Knoxville Raceway will host the ‘Corn-Belt Clash on Saturday, July 10th in a co-sanctioned event between the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League and USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Championship Series. Visits to ‘The Lake’ are in store for POWRi WAR with five events on the 2021 racing schedule at Lake Ozark Speedway including a two-day pairing with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions on July 23-24.

One of the biggest honorary events every year for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League continues as the season-ending event with the ‘11th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial’ on September 16-18 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland Missouri.

POWRi Lucas Oil Wingless Auto Racing Sprint Car League 2021 Tentative Schedule:

Friday, April 2 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Non-Wing Nationals

Saturday, April 3 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Non-Wing Nationals

Friday, April 16 | I-30 Speedway | Little Rock Nationals

Saturday, April 17 | I-30 Speedway | Little Rock Nationals

Friday, April 23 | Valley Speedway | Missouri Mid-State Midget Nationals

Saturday, April 24 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Open Wheel Showdown

Friday, April 30 | I-70 Raceway Park | WoO

Saturday, May 1 | I-70 Raceway Park | WoO

Saturday, May 15 | Central Missouri Speedway

Friday, May 21 | Charleston Speedway | ILLIANA Showdown

Saturday, May 22 | Charleston Speedway | ILLIANA Showdown

Friday, June 11 | Charleston Speedway

Saturday, June 12 | Spoon River Speedway

Saturday, June 26 | Valley Speedway

Sunday, June 27 | TBA

*Saturday, July 10 | Knoxville Raceway | Corn Belt Nationals | Co-Sanction w/ USAC

Friday, July 16 | Valley Speedway – Thunder in the Valley

Saturday, July 17 | Valley Speedway – Thunder in the Valley

Friday, July 23 | Lake Ozarks Speedway | All Star Circuit of Champions

Saturday, July 24 | Lake Ozarks Speedway | All Star Circuit of Champions

Thursday, July 29 | Missouri State Fair Speedway | All Star Circuit of Champions

Saturday, Aug 7 | Valley Speedway | King of Kansas City

Sunday, Aug 8 | TBA

Saturday, Aug 21 | Lake Ozarks Speedway

Sunday, Aug 22 | Missouri State Fair Speedway

Thursday, Sept 16 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial

Friday, Sept 17 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Jesse Hockett /Daniel McMillin Memorial

Saturday, Sept 18 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Jesse Hockett /Daniel McMillin Memorial

*Show-Up Points Only Event. Schedule subject to alterations with TBA events currently being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed. Full Payout details can be found on the POWRi website under the Info Tab or visit http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=602687.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.