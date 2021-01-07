Aggressive Schedule On-Deck for United Rebel Sprint Series Season

From URSS

OBERLIN, KS (January 6, 2020) – The Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing is preparing to head into their sixteenth consecutive season of Sprint Car racing throughout Kansas and surrounding areas. The heat will be turned up come April, as the United Rebel Sprint Series releases a thrilling and aggressive tentative schedule. Many new tracks have been put into the upcoming events, such as US 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri, Bethany Speedway in Bethany, Missouri, and I-70 Motorsports Complex in Odessa, Missouri.

The green flag is set to fly over the 2021 season on April 17, as United Rebel Sprint Series drivers take on the season opener at 81 Speedway. The month of May will kick-off with a two-day swing in Colorado before returning to the stomping grounds of Kansas to hit tracks in Dodge City, LaCrosse, and Wichita.

June will tentatively see the first United Rebel Sprint Series sanctioned race at US 36 Raceway and Bethany Speedway in Missouri before hitting Dodge City Raceway Park and 81 Speedway.

July is slated open with the annual Belleville High Banks Independence Day event before heading toward the Wheatshocker Nationals at RPM Speedway on July 10th and 11th. The month will then close with the Bull Ring Nationals at Rush County Speedway on July 30th and 31st.

A sweltering August will kick off with the 3rd Annual Belleville 305 Sprint Nationals taking place atop the famed Belleville High Banks half-mile. United Rebel Sprint Series drivers then head to the coveted Bob Salem Memorial at Oberlin Speedway on August 13th and 14th.

The Lubbock Wrecker Service 305 Nationals is slated to take place September 23rd through 25th at I-70 Motorsports Complex in Odessa, Missouri. The United Rebel Sprint Series exhilarating season will conclude with the Dodge City Raceway Park 305 Nationals on October 7th, 8th, and 9th.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their FB page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).

2021 United Rebel Sprint Car Series Schedule

APRIL 17_____81 SPEEDWAY, WICHITA, KS

APRIL 24_____DCRP, DODGE CITY, KS

MAY 8 _______EL PASO CO. RACEWAY, CALHAN, CO

MAY 9 _______PHILLIPS CO. RACEWAY, HOLYOKE, CO

MAY 15 ______DCRP, DODGE CITY, KS

MAY 21 ______RUSH CO. SPEEDWAY, LACROSSE, KS

MAY 22 ______81 SPEEDWAY, WICHITA, KS

JUNE 4 ______US 36 RACEWAY, CAMERON, MO (T)

JUNE 5 ______BETHANY SPEEDWAY, BETHANY, MO (T)

JUNE 12 _____DCRP, DODGE CITY, KS

JUNE 19 _____81 SPEEDWAY, WICHITA, KS

JULY 4 ______BELLEVILLE HIGHBANKS, BELLEVILLE, KS

JULY 10 _____RPM SPEEDWAY, HAYS KS

JULY 11______RPM SPEEDWAY, HAYS KS

JULY 16 _____DCRP, DODGE CITY KS

JULY 17 _____DCRP, DODGE CITY KS

JULY 23 _____US 36 RACEWAY, CAMERON, MO (T)

JUNE 24 _____BETHANY SPEEDWAY, BETHANY, MO (T)

JULY 30 _____RUSH CO. SPEEDWAY, LACROSSE, KS

JULY 31 _____RUSH CO. SPEEDWAY, LACROSSE, KS

AUG 5 _______BELLEVILLE HIGHBANKS, BELLEVILLE KS (PRACTICE)

AUG 6 ______ BELLEVILLE HIGHBANKS, BELLEVILLE KS

AUG 7 ______ BELLEVILLE HIGHBANKS, BELLEVILLE KS

AUG 13 _____OBERLIN SPEEDWAY, OBERLIN, KS

AUG 14 _____OBERLIN SPEEDWAY, OBERLIN, KS

AUG 21 _____ DCRP, DODGE CITY, KS

SEPT 11 _____DCRP, DODGE CITY, KS

SEPT 18 _____81 SPEEDWAY, WICHITA, KS

SEPT 23 _____I-70 MOTORSPORTS PARK, ODESSA, MO

SEPT 24 _____I-70 MOTORSPORTS PARK, ODESSA, MO

SEPT 25 _____I-70 MOTORSPORTS PARK, ODESSA, MO

OCT 7 _______DCRP, DODGE CITY, KS

OCT 8 _______DCRP, DODGE CITY, KS

OCT 9 _______DCRP, DODGE CITY, KS