Pickens Wins the New Zealand Sprintcar Championship

MT. MAUNGANUI, NZ (January 9, 2021) — Michael Pickens added another accolade to his decorated racing career capturing the New Zealand Sprintcar Title Saturday night at Baypark Speedway. While Pickens has won the New Zealand midget car title nine times, this was Pickens first New Zealand sprintcar title. Pickens was able to hold off Jonathan Allard, Daniel Thomas, Jamie McDonald, and Jamie Duff rounded out the top five.

Hayden Wiliams won the accompanying midget car feature over Brad Mosen and Ryan Baker.