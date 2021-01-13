Slick Woody’s Cornhole Company to sponsor World of Outlaws Quick Time Award in 2021

By Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC – Jan. 12, 2021 – After a successful debut with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in 2020, Slick Woody’s Cornhole Company is stepping up its involvement with World of Outlaws in 2021.

Slick Woody’s will sponsor the Quick Time Award for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series next year, awarding $100 to every driver that sets the fastest lap in Qualifying.

With more than 90 races on the Sprint Car tour in 2021 and nearly 60 races planned for the Late Models, Slick Woody’s will be handing out about $15,000 between the two Series in Quick Time Awards.

At the end of the season, the driver who accumulates the most Quick Time Awards in the Sprint Car and Late Model series will receive $3,000 from Slick Woody’s, as well.

“We’re excited to continue and grow our partnership with the World of Outlaws in 2021,” Slick Woody’s Cornhole Company President Danny Evans said. “We had a great experience with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars this year and were overwhelmed by the fan support. With tailgating being such a key prerace activity at every World of Outlaws event, we know this will be a great partnership.”

The company, which sells an array of top-of-the-line tailgating items, such as cornhole boards, games, coolers, Adirondack chairs and more, will also be recognized as the official tailgate partner of the World of Outlaws and DIRTcar.

The first Slick Woody’s Cornhole Company Quick Time Award of the year will be handed out this weekend when the World of Outlaws Late Models kicks off its 2021 season Jan. 14-16 during the Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park.

For more on Slick Woody’s Cornhole Company, go to SlickWoodys.com.

