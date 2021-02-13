McHugh Wins at Brisbane

BRISBANE, AU (February 13, 2021) — Lachlan McHugh won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Archerfield Speedway. McHugh, from Gold Coast, Queensland, led all 30-laps in route to his sixth victory of the 2021 season. Jock Goodyear, Luke Oldfield, Jessie Attard, and Aaron Kelly rounded out the top five.

Michael Kendall won the midget car main event while Mark Bylton won the wingless v6 sprint car feature.

Archerfield Speedway

Brisbane, Queensland

Saturday February 13, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying:

1. 88-Ryan McNamara, 14.265

2. 89-Dave Fanning, 14.422

3. 33-Callum Walker, 14.481

4. Q2-Brent Kratzmann, 14.804

5. 4-Brad Ayres, 14.874

6. 78-Andrew Corbet, 14.981

7. 46-Dylan Menz, 15.013

8. T22-Jock Goodyer, 15.041

9. 51-Tim Farrell, 15.079

10. 7-Lachlan McHugh, 15.105

11. 8-Brock Dean, 15.122

12. 59-Kevin Titman, 15.131

13. 17-Luke Oldfield, 15.156

14. 91-Taylor Prosser, 15.189

15. 32-Mitch Gowland, 15.206

16. 45-Jai Stephenson, 15.237

17. 21-Nicholas Whell, 15.274

18. 53-Jessie Attard, 15.312

19. 75-Darren Jensen, 15.321

20. 7-Aaron Kelly, 15.410

21. NQ22-Peter Campbell, 15.453

22. 27-Cody Maroske, 15.503

23. 54-Randy Morgan, 15.503

24. 43-Paul Rooks, 15.558

25. 48-Jackson Delamont, 15.576

26. 65-Mitchell Gee, 15.691

27. 13-Zack Howell, 15.703

28. 73-Libby Ellis, 15.729

29. NQ2-Andrew Baumber, 15.753

30. 12-Ben Hilder, 15.777

31. 10-Adam Butler, 15.805

32. 28-Allan Woods, 15.910

Heat Race #1:

1. 59-Kevin Titman

2. 78-Andrew Corbet

3. 7-Lachlan McHugh

4. 21-Nicholas Whell

5. 27-Cody Maroske

6. 88-Ryan McNamara

7. 10-Adam Butler

8. 89-Dave Fanning

9. 45-Jai Stephenson

10. 4-Brad Ayres

11. 73-Libby Ellis

Heat Race #1:

1. 7-Aaron Kelly

2. 17-Luke Oldfield

3. 75-Darren Jensen

4. 54-Randy Morgan

5. 46-Dylan Menz

6. 48-Jackson Delamont

7. 43-Paul Rooks

8. NQ22-Peter Campbell

9. 8-Brock Dean

10. 32-Mitch Gowland

Heat Race #2:

1. 33-Callum Walker

2. 53-Jessie Attard

3. T22-Jock Goodyer

4. 12-Ben Hilder

5. 65-Mitchell Gee

6. 91-Taylor Prosser

7. 28-Allan Woods

8. Q2-Brent Kratzmann

9. NQ2-Andrew Baumber

10. 51-Tim Farrell

11. 13-Zack Howell

Heat Race #4:

1. 7-Lachlan McHugh

2. 59-Kevin Titman

3. 10-Adam Butler

4. 27-Cody Maroske

5. 88-Ryan McNamara

6. 89-Dave Fanning

7. 4-Brad Ayres

8. 21-Nicholas Whell

9. 78-Andrew Corbet

10. 45-Jai Stephenson

11. 73-Libby Ellis

Heat Race #5:

1. 17-Luke Oldfield

2. 48-Jackson Delamont

3. 54-Randy Morgan

4. 7-Aaron Kelly

5. 75-Darren Jensen

6. 46-Dylan Menz

7. 43-Paul Rooks

8. 32-Mitch Gowland

9. NQ22-Peter Campbell

10. 8-Brock Dean

Heat Race #6:

1. T22-Jock Goodyer

2. 53-Jessie Attard

3. 28-Allan Woods

4. 12-Ben Hilder

5. 65-Mitchell Gee

6. Q2-Brent Kratzmann

7. 51-Tim Farrell

8. NQ2-Andrew Baumber

9. 33-Callum Walker

10. 91-Taylor Prosser

11. 13-Zack Howell

B-Main:

1. 33-Callum Walker

2. 89-Dave Fanning

3. 4-Brad Ayres

4. Q2-Brent Kratzmann

5. 78-Andrew Corbet

6. 46-Dylan Menz

7. 45-Jai Stephenson

8. 91-Taylor Prosser

9. NQ22-Peter Campbell

10. 32-Mitch Gowland

11. 51-Tim Farrell

12. 8-Brock Dean

13. 21-Nicholas Whell

14. 43-Paul Rooks

15. 73-Libby Ellis

16. 88-Ryan McNamara

17. NQ2-Andrew Baumber

18. 13-Zack Howell

A-Main:

1. 7-Lachlan McHugh

2. T22-Jock Goodyer

3. 17-Luke Oldfield

4. 53-Jessie Attard

5. 7-Aaron Kelly

6. 27-Cody Maroske

7. 48-Jackson Delamont

8. 54-Randy Morgan

9. 65-Mitchell Gee

10. 59-Kevin Titman

11. 28-Allan Woods

12. 75-Darren Jensen

13. Q2-Brent Kratzmann

14. 4-Brad Ayres

15. 10-Adam Butler

16. 33-Callum Walker

17. 12-Ben Hilder

18. 89-Dave Fanning

Midget Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 6-Darren Vine

2. 18-Nathan Mathers

3. 37-Lachlan Paulger

4. 91-Rob Stewart

5. 28-Dean Meadows

6. 46-Chris Singleton

7. 8-Scott Doyle

8. 14-Kody Stothard

9. 88-Scott Jeynes

10. 66-Barry Gibbes

11. 43-Brendan Palmer

Heat Race #2:

1. V97-Kaidon Brown

2. 34-Mitchell Rooke

3. 36-Cal Whatmore

4. 35-Michael Kendall

5. 81-Brad Dawson

6. 41-Jordan Mackay

7. 76-Reid Mackay

8. 16-Matt O’Neil

9. 11-Charlie Brown

10. 3-Casey O’Connell

11. 77-Bodie Smith

12. Q97-Corey Stothard

Heat Race #3:

1. 18-Nathan Mathers

2. 46-Chris Singleton

3. 81-Brad Dawson

4. 37-Lachlan Paulger

5. 16-Matt O’Neil

6. 35-Michael Kendall

7. 77-Bodie Smith

8. 34-Mitchell Rooke

9. 36-Cal Whatmore

10. 6-Darren Vine

11. 14-Kody Stothard

12. 88-Scott Jeynes

Heat Race #4:

1. 11-Charlie Brown

2. 41-Jordan Mackay

3. 76-Reid Mackay

4. 91-Rob Stewart

5. 3-Casey O’Connell

6. 66-Barry Gibbes

7. Q97-Corey Stothard

8. 43-Brendan Palmer

9. V97-Kaidon Brown

10. 28-Dean Meadows

A-Main:

1. 35-Michael Kendall

2. V97-Kaidon Brown

3. 18-Nathan Mathers

4. 46-Chris Singleton

5. 3-Casey O’Connell

6. 37-Lachlan Paulger

7. 34-Mitchell Rooke

8. 43-Brendan Palmer

9. 91-Rob Stewart

10. 76-Reid Mackay

11. 6-Darren Vine

12. 36-Cal Whatmore

13. 66-Barry Gibbes

14. 16-Matt O’Neil

15. 88-Scott Jeynes

16. 11-Charlie Brown

17. 41-Jordan Mackay

18. Q97-Corey Stothard

19. 81-Brad Dawson

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 12-Ben Manson

2. 5-Mark Blyton

3. 3-Ian Milnes

4. 91-James Barton

5. 10-Chris Catchpole

6. 42-Shaun Knight

7. 81-Andrew Smith

8. 78-Steve Pilkington

9. 14-Ross Guy

10. 24-Scott Mortensen

11. 25-Marin Kusturin

Heat Race #2:

1. 95-Jayden O’Toole

2. 2-Robert Mazzer

3. 75-Timothy Harris

4. 28-Paul Robinson

5. 47-Lachie Robertson

6. 22-Anthony Joyce

7. 77-Michael Reid

8. 26-Paul Newcombe

9. 17-Lance Dawson

10. 44-Mark Brownsey

11. 80-Liam Atkinson

Heat Race #3:

1. 26-Paul Newcombe

2. 28-Paul Robinson

3. 95-Jayden O’Toole

4. 25-Marin Kusturin

5. 81-Andrew Smith

6. 10-Chris Catchpole

7. 42-Shaun Knight

8. 24-Scott Mortensen

9. 17-Lance Dawson

10. 14-Ross Guy

Heat Race #4:

1. 5-Mark Blyton

2. 75-Timothy Harris

3. 2-Robert Mazzer

4. 91-James Barton

5. 47-Lachie Robertson

6. 12-Ben Manson

7. 78-Steve Pilkington

8. 77-Michael Reid

9. 22-Anthony Joyce

10. 3-Ian Milnes

11. 44-Mark Brownsey

A-Main:

1. 5-Mark Blyton

2. 2-Robert Mazzer

3. 95-Jayden O’Toole

4. 28-Paul Robinson

5. 75-Timothy Harris

6. 91-James Barton

7. 22-Anthony Joyce

8. 3-Ian Milnes

9. 78-Steve Pilkington

10. 26-Paul Newcombe

11. 24-Scott Mortensen

12. 77-Michael Reid

13. 12-Ben Manson

14. 10-Chris Catchpole

15. 14-Ross Guy

16. 25-Marin Kusturin

17. 42-Shaun Knight

18. 81-Andrew Smith

19. 47-Lachie Robertson