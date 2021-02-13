McHugh Wins at Brisbane

BRISBANE, AU (February 13, 2021) — Lachlan McHugh won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Archerfield Speedway. McHugh, from Gold Coast, Queensland, led all 30-laps in route to his sixth victory of the 2021 season. Jock Goodyear, Luke Oldfield, Jessie Attard, and Aaron Kelly rounded out the top five.
Michael Kendall won the midget car main event while Mark Bylton won the wingless v6 sprint car feature.
Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, Queensland
Saturday February 13, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying:
1. 88-Ryan McNamara, 14.265
2. 89-Dave Fanning, 14.422
3. 33-Callum Walker, 14.481
4. Q2-Brent Kratzmann, 14.804
5. 4-Brad Ayres, 14.874
6. 78-Andrew Corbet, 14.981
7. 46-Dylan Menz, 15.013
8. T22-Jock Goodyer, 15.041
9. 51-Tim Farrell, 15.079
10. 7-Lachlan McHugh, 15.105
11. 8-Brock Dean, 15.122
12. 59-Kevin Titman, 15.131
13. 17-Luke Oldfield, 15.156
14. 91-Taylor Prosser, 15.189
15. 32-Mitch Gowland, 15.206
16. 45-Jai Stephenson, 15.237
17. 21-Nicholas Whell, 15.274
18. 53-Jessie Attard, 15.312
19. 75-Darren Jensen, 15.321
20. 7-Aaron Kelly, 15.410
21. NQ22-Peter Campbell, 15.453
22. 27-Cody Maroske, 15.503
23. 54-Randy Morgan, 15.503
24. 43-Paul Rooks, 15.558
25. 48-Jackson Delamont, 15.576
26. 65-Mitchell Gee, 15.691
27. 13-Zack Howell, 15.703
28. 73-Libby Ellis, 15.729
29. NQ2-Andrew Baumber, 15.753
30. 12-Ben Hilder, 15.777
31. 10-Adam Butler, 15.805
32. 28-Allan Woods, 15.910
Heat Race #1:
1. 59-Kevin Titman
2. 78-Andrew Corbet
3. 7-Lachlan McHugh
4. 21-Nicholas Whell
5. 27-Cody Maroske
6. 88-Ryan McNamara
7. 10-Adam Butler
8. 89-Dave Fanning
9. 45-Jai Stephenson
10. 4-Brad Ayres
11. 73-Libby Ellis
Heat Race #1:
1. 7-Aaron Kelly
2. 17-Luke Oldfield
3. 75-Darren Jensen
4. 54-Randy Morgan
5. 46-Dylan Menz
6. 48-Jackson Delamont
7. 43-Paul Rooks
8. NQ22-Peter Campbell
9. 8-Brock Dean
10. 32-Mitch Gowland
Heat Race #2:
1. 33-Callum Walker
2. 53-Jessie Attard
3. T22-Jock Goodyer
4. 12-Ben Hilder
5. 65-Mitchell Gee
6. 91-Taylor Prosser
7. 28-Allan Woods
8. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
9. NQ2-Andrew Baumber
10. 51-Tim Farrell
11. 13-Zack Howell
Heat Race #4:
1. 7-Lachlan McHugh
2. 59-Kevin Titman
3. 10-Adam Butler
4. 27-Cody Maroske
5. 88-Ryan McNamara
6. 89-Dave Fanning
7. 4-Brad Ayres
8. 21-Nicholas Whell
9. 78-Andrew Corbet
10. 45-Jai Stephenson
11. 73-Libby Ellis
Heat Race #5:
1. 17-Luke Oldfield
2. 48-Jackson Delamont
3. 54-Randy Morgan
4. 7-Aaron Kelly
5. 75-Darren Jensen
6. 46-Dylan Menz
7. 43-Paul Rooks
8. 32-Mitch Gowland
9. NQ22-Peter Campbell
10. 8-Brock Dean
Heat Race #6:
1. T22-Jock Goodyer
2. 53-Jessie Attard
3. 28-Allan Woods
4. 12-Ben Hilder
5. 65-Mitchell Gee
6. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
7. 51-Tim Farrell
8. NQ2-Andrew Baumber
9. 33-Callum Walker
10. 91-Taylor Prosser
11. 13-Zack Howell
B-Main:
1. 33-Callum Walker
2. 89-Dave Fanning
3. 4-Brad Ayres
4. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
5. 78-Andrew Corbet
6. 46-Dylan Menz
7. 45-Jai Stephenson
8. 91-Taylor Prosser
9. NQ22-Peter Campbell
10. 32-Mitch Gowland
11. 51-Tim Farrell
12. 8-Brock Dean
13. 21-Nicholas Whell
14. 43-Paul Rooks
15. 73-Libby Ellis
16. 88-Ryan McNamara
17. NQ2-Andrew Baumber
18. 13-Zack Howell
A-Main:
1. 7-Lachlan McHugh
2. T22-Jock Goodyer
3. 17-Luke Oldfield
4. 53-Jessie Attard
5. 7-Aaron Kelly
6. 27-Cody Maroske
7. 48-Jackson Delamont
8. 54-Randy Morgan
9. 65-Mitchell Gee
10. 59-Kevin Titman
11. 28-Allan Woods
12. 75-Darren Jensen
13. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
14. 4-Brad Ayres
15. 10-Adam Butler
16. 33-Callum Walker
17. 12-Ben Hilder
18. 89-Dave Fanning
Midget Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 6-Darren Vine
2. 18-Nathan Mathers
3. 37-Lachlan Paulger
4. 91-Rob Stewart
5. 28-Dean Meadows
6. 46-Chris Singleton
7. 8-Scott Doyle
8. 14-Kody Stothard
9. 88-Scott Jeynes
10. 66-Barry Gibbes
11. 43-Brendan Palmer
Heat Race #2:
1. V97-Kaidon Brown
2. 34-Mitchell Rooke
3. 36-Cal Whatmore
4. 35-Michael Kendall
5. 81-Brad Dawson
6. 41-Jordan Mackay
7. 76-Reid Mackay
8. 16-Matt O’Neil
9. 11-Charlie Brown
10. 3-Casey O’Connell
11. 77-Bodie Smith
12. Q97-Corey Stothard
Heat Race #3:
1. 18-Nathan Mathers
2. 46-Chris Singleton
3. 81-Brad Dawson
4. 37-Lachlan Paulger
5. 16-Matt O’Neil
6. 35-Michael Kendall
7. 77-Bodie Smith
8. 34-Mitchell Rooke
9. 36-Cal Whatmore
10. 6-Darren Vine
11. 14-Kody Stothard
12. 88-Scott Jeynes
Heat Race #4:
1. 11-Charlie Brown
2. 41-Jordan Mackay
3. 76-Reid Mackay
4. 91-Rob Stewart
5. 3-Casey O’Connell
6. 66-Barry Gibbes
7. Q97-Corey Stothard
8. 43-Brendan Palmer
9. V97-Kaidon Brown
10. 28-Dean Meadows
A-Main:
1. 35-Michael Kendall
2. V97-Kaidon Brown
3. 18-Nathan Mathers
4. 46-Chris Singleton
5. 3-Casey O’Connell
6. 37-Lachlan Paulger
7. 34-Mitchell Rooke
8. 43-Brendan Palmer
9. 91-Rob Stewart
10. 76-Reid Mackay
11. 6-Darren Vine
12. 36-Cal Whatmore
13. 66-Barry Gibbes
14. 16-Matt O’Neil
15. 88-Scott Jeynes
16. 11-Charlie Brown
17. 41-Jordan Mackay
18. Q97-Corey Stothard
19. 81-Brad Dawson
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 12-Ben Manson
2. 5-Mark Blyton
3. 3-Ian Milnes
4. 91-James Barton
5. 10-Chris Catchpole
6. 42-Shaun Knight
7. 81-Andrew Smith
8. 78-Steve Pilkington
9. 14-Ross Guy
10. 24-Scott Mortensen
11. 25-Marin Kusturin
Heat Race #2:
1. 95-Jayden O’Toole
2. 2-Robert Mazzer
3. 75-Timothy Harris
4. 28-Paul Robinson
5. 47-Lachie Robertson
6. 22-Anthony Joyce
7. 77-Michael Reid
8. 26-Paul Newcombe
9. 17-Lance Dawson
10. 44-Mark Brownsey
11. 80-Liam Atkinson
Heat Race #3:
1. 26-Paul Newcombe
2. 28-Paul Robinson
3. 95-Jayden O’Toole
4. 25-Marin Kusturin
5. 81-Andrew Smith
6. 10-Chris Catchpole
7. 42-Shaun Knight
8. 24-Scott Mortensen
9. 17-Lance Dawson
10. 14-Ross Guy
Heat Race #4:
1. 5-Mark Blyton
2. 75-Timothy Harris
3. 2-Robert Mazzer
4. 91-James Barton
5. 47-Lachie Robertson
6. 12-Ben Manson
7. 78-Steve Pilkington
8. 77-Michael Reid
9. 22-Anthony Joyce
10. 3-Ian Milnes
11. 44-Mark Brownsey
A-Main:
1. 5-Mark Blyton
2. 2-Robert Mazzer
3. 95-Jayden O’Toole
4. 28-Paul Robinson
5. 75-Timothy Harris
6. 91-James Barton
7. 22-Anthony Joyce
8. 3-Ian Milnes
9. 78-Steve Pilkington
10. 26-Paul Newcombe
11. 24-Scott Mortensen
12. 77-Michael Reid
13. 12-Ben Manson
14. 10-Chris Catchpole
15. 14-Ross Guy
16. 25-Marin Kusturin
17. 42-Shaun Knight
18. 81-Andrew Smith
19. 47-Lachie Robertson