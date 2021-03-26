Attica Raceway Park moves to Saturday, March 27

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Due to overnight rains, Attica Raceway Park is moving Venture Visionary Partners Night to Saturday, March 27. Gates will open at 3 p.m. with pill draw closing at 4:15 p.m. and racing underway at 6 p.m.

Venture Visionary Partners has also added more money to the night’s purse with the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints paying $4,000 to win the A-main; the Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast UMP Late Models paying $2,000 to win and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints paying $1,000 to win.

Those attending Saturday’s races are reminded local health department regulations require the wearing of masks upon entering the track and to follow social distancing guidelines.

Fans and race teams should visit www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.