Friday portion of Attica Spring Nationals cancelled; Saturday times adjusted

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 1, 2021) – With temperatures expected to dip down below the freezing mark on Friday evening, Attica Raceway Park and FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 officials have decided to cancel Friday’s portion of the Core & Main Spring Nationals. Saturday’s segment, awarding $6,000-to-win, will go on as scheduled, but with an adjusted timetable.

Attica pit gates will now open at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, with the All Star Circuit of Champions driver’s meeting following at 4 p.m. Hot laps will hit the speedway at 4:45 p.m., sharp. In the event that Saturday’s program also gets cancelled, the entire two-day Spring Nationals program will move to Friday and Saturday, April 9-10. Other information such as ticket prices can be found online at www.atticaracewaypark.com.

Those attending are reminded that local health department regulations require the wearing of masks upon entering the track and to follow social distancing guidelines.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.