Briggs Danner Wins USAC East Coast Sprint Car Feature at Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, N.J. (April 3, 2021) — Briggs Danner won the USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Bridgeport Speedway. Danner traded the lead back and forth with 10th starting Alex Bright during the late stages of the 25-lap main before taking command over the final five laps for the victory. Bright held on for second while Joey Amantea, Steven Drevicki, and Tommy Kunsman rounded out the top five.
USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Bridgeport Speedway
Bridgeport, New Jersey
Saturday April 3, 2021
Feature:
1. 5g-Briggs Danner
2. 20-Alex Bright
3. 88J-Joey Amantea
4. 19-Steven Drevicki
5. 21-Tommy Kunsman
6. 83-Bruce Buckwalter
7. 11-Mike Thompson
8. 7-Ed Aikin
9. 12-Blaine Emery
10. 57-Damon Paul
11. 17j-Jonathan Swanson
12. 10m-Mike Meyers
13. 7b-Aiden Bordon
14. 117-David Swanson
15. 67-Jason Cherry
16. 8-Kyle Lick
17. 23m-Kenny Miller
18. 22-Troy Betts
19. 71-Chris Allen
20. 3bc-Nash Ely