Briggs Danner Wins USAC East Coast Sprint Car Feature at Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, N.J. (April 3, 2021) — Briggs Danner won the USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Bridgeport Speedway. Danner traded the lead back and forth with 10th starting Alex Bright during the late stages of the 25-lap main before taking command over the final five laps for the victory. Bright held on for second while Joey Amantea, Steven Drevicki, and Tommy Kunsman rounded out the top five.

USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Bridgeport Speedway

Bridgeport, New Jersey

Saturday April 3, 2021

Feature:

1. 5g-Briggs Danner

2. 20-Alex Bright

3. 88J-Joey Amantea

4. 19-Steven Drevicki

5. 21-Tommy Kunsman

6. 83-Bruce Buckwalter

7. 11-Mike Thompson

8. 7-Ed Aikin

9. 12-Blaine Emery

10. 57-Damon Paul

11. 17j-Jonathan Swanson

12. 10m-Mike Meyers

13. 7b-Aiden Bordon

14. 117-David Swanson

15. 67-Jason Cherry

16. 8-Kyle Lick

17. 23m-Kenny Miller

18. 22-Troy Betts

19. 71-Chris Allen

20. 3bc-Nash Ely