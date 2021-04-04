Sweet Scores Fourth Consecutive Victory Saturday at Pevely

PEVELY, Mo (April 3, 2021) — Brad Sweet continued his incredible win streak with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. Sweet’s victory was his fourth in a row for the resident of Grass Valley, California. Sweet started on the front row and dominated the 40-lap affair. Sheldon Haudenschild, Giovanni Scelzi, Logan Schuchart, and James McFadden rounded out the top five.
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
Pevely, Missouri
Saturday April 3, 2021
Feature:
1. 49-Brad Sweet
2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild
3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi
4. 1S-Logan Schuchart
5. 9-James McFadden
6. 2-David Gravel
7. 11K-Kraig Kinser
8. 41-Carson Macedo
9. 83-Aaron Reutzel
10. 7S-Jason Sides
11. 15-Donny Schatz
12. 19-Parker Price-Miller
13. 24-Rico Abreu
14. 21-Brian Brown
15. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.
16. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss
17. 73-Scotty Thiel
18. 1A-Jacob Allen
19. 35-Zach Hampton
20. 21S-Carson Short
21. 33M-Mason Daniel
22. 2C-Wayne Johnson
23. 3-Ayrton Gennetten
24. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer