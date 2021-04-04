Sweet Scores Fourth Consecutive Victory Saturday at Pevely

PEVELY, Mo (April 3, 2021) — Brad Sweet continued his incredible win streak with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. Sweet’s victory was his fourth in a row for the resident of Grass Valley, California. Sweet started on the front row and dominated the 40-lap affair. Sheldon Haudenschild, Giovanni Scelzi, Logan Schuchart, and James McFadden rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Pevely, Missouri

Saturday April 3, 2021

Feature:

1. 49-Brad Sweet

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild

3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart

5. 9-James McFadden

6. 2-David Gravel

7. 11K-Kraig Kinser

8. 41-Carson Macedo

9. 83-Aaron Reutzel

10. 7S-Jason Sides

11. 15-Donny Schatz

12. 19-Parker Price-Miller

13. 24-Rico Abreu

14. 21-Brian Brown

15. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.

16. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

17. 73-Scotty Thiel

18. 1A-Jacob Allen

19. 35-Zach Hampton

20. 21S-Carson Short

21. 33M-Mason Daniel

22. 2C-Wayne Johnson

23. 3-Ayrton Gennetten

24. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer