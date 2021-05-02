Foos and Stroup Win at Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (May 1, 2021) – DJ Foos and his Burmeister Racing Team just seem to know what adjustments to make when Fremont Speedway slicks off. The Fremont, Ohio driver took the lead of the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 sprint feature on lap six and drove to the victory on Custom Metal Works Night.

Foos, who also owns a win in 2021 at Attica Raceway Park, also takes the early lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group. Foos, the 2019 AFCS champion, had to hold off several challenges from Fremont’s 2020 track champion Nate Dussel for his 18th career win at “The Track That Action Built.”

“I’m just so blessed to have this opportunity to drive for this team. The Burmeisters and Mike Sommers and all the guys work so hard on this thing. I thought I was too good too early but when the track slicks off like this we shine. I tried changing lanes a few times and it paid off,” said Foos beside his Crown Battery, CR Juices, All in Tent Rentals, Dave Story Equipment, Burmeister Trophy, Sonny’s Signs, Vantage Branding, The Jet Express, Berryman Racing Shocks, Kistler Engines, Kistler Racing Products backed machine.

Fremont, Ohio’s Dustin Stroup came alive with just five laps to go in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature and drove to his third career win at the track.

“I’m not really sure what happened but this thing just took off with about eight laps to go. I knew we were good because we had some good runs on guys coming off of two. I can’t thank everyone enough…this thing just ran phenomenal tonight,” said Stroup beside his Automatic Fire Protection; MLP Lawn care & Snow Removal; Vantage Branding; Level Performance; Advance Auto Parts backed #10x.

Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti took the lead in the 20 lap Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck A-main on lap five and pulled away for his 62nd career Fremont Speedway win. He is now tied with hall-of-famer Gug Keegan for second on the track’s all-time win list behind Art Ball.

“I’m thankful to be back up here. It’s amazing to be up there with those names. Hopefully we can have a good season and add a few to it. The track dried out a little bit…we were too tight in that first feature and made some adjustments to it and got it dialed in. I found the bottom in the sprint car feature and it helped. I have to thank the Babcocks for everything they do. I have to thank A Plus Auto Center, Roelle Fabrication, Craig Miller Trucking, Speedways Bar and Grill, Best Performance Motorsports, KS Sales & Service, Gressman Powersports and Dave Story Equipment backed truck.

Toledo, Ohio’s Cory McCaughey dominated the dirt truck feature earlier in the night, which was a make-up from last week’s rained out affair. It was McCaughey’s sixth career Fremont win.

“That’s a bad truck right there. Whatever Mark (Kachenmeister) is doing…just keep rubbing that voodoo in this thing and I’ll just keep wheeling this thing,” said McCaughey of his KC Engineering, DDH Farms, Ron Miller Race Cars, DAS Machining, BRJ Construction, Dirt Roudy’s sponsored #911.

Craig Mintz and Travis Philo brought the field to green for the 410 A-main with Mintz grabbing the lead over Foos, Philo, Chris Andrews, Dussel and Ryan Broughton. Dussel quickly moved into third on lap three with Foos battling side by side with Mintz for the lead before edging ahead on lap six. Foos was able to pull away slightly while Mintz battled with Dussel and Philo for the runner-up spot.

Dussel took second on lap 10 just before a caution flew. When the green reappeared Dussel applied heavy pressure to Foos for the lead but once things got going Foos pulled away ever so slightly with Philo taking third on lap 15. The car on the move was 12th starting Cole Macedo who moved into fifth at the halfway point.

Heavy lapped traffic came into play with 10 laps to go but Foos was able to move around and get by while Dussel, Philo, Mintz and Macedo gave chase. Foos was able to maintain a two car length advantage the rest of the way taking the checkers over Dussel, Philo, Macedo and Mintz.

Steve Rando jumped to the early lead of the 25-lap 305 sprint main with Matt Foos, Jamie Miller, Stroup, Zeth Sabo and Paul Weaver in pursuit. Following a caution on lap two and another on the restart, Foos pounced on the second attempt at a green, driving into the lead. A lap later and another race stoppage couldn’t slow Foos who started to pull away while Rando, Miller, Stroup, Weaver and Sabo battled hard for second.

Foos encountered lapped traffic with nine laps to go and Stroup, who had taken second a lap earlier, quickly closed. Stroup drove into the lead on lap 20 and only a caution with two laps left gave the field another chance. Stroup got an excellent restart and drove to the win over Foos, Weaver, Rando an Sabo.

In the 20 lap dirt truck feature, JT Horn and Jim Holcomb brought the field to green but it was third starter McCaughey taking the lead. Following a debris caution on lap four, McCaughey was locked in a tremendous battle with Valenti, Dan Hennig and Holcomb. Valenti took the lead on lap five just prior to a caution. On the restart Valenti immediately pulled away while Holcomb, Hennig, Brad Mitten and McCaughey battled for second.

Not ever heavy lapped traffic with six laps to go could slow Valenti who drove to the win over Holcomb, Mitten, Hennig and 18th starter Jeff Babcock.

In the make-up truck feature from the previous week, McCaughey jumped into the lead at the drop of the green and pulled way. Jamie Miller would get around Valenti late to take second with Dana Fry and Austin Black rounding out the top five.

There is no racing at Fremont Speedway on May 8 but “The Track That Action Built” gets back to the fun on Saturday, May 15 on Great Lakes Trucks Armed Forces Night with the AFCS 410 sprints battling for $4,000 to win, the AFCS 305 Sprints going for $1,200 to win and the dirt trucks back in action. The April 24 410 make-up feature will also be held.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, May 1, 2021

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.1-Nate Dussel, 12.551; 2.11N-Harli White, 12.646; 3.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 12.648; 4.09-Craig Mintz, 12.669; 5.18-Cole Macedo, 12.733; 6.16-DJ Foos, 12.741; 7.22B-Ryan Broughton, 12.758; 8.23-Chris Andrews, 12.763; 9.5T-Travis Philo, 12.773; 10.19-Paige Polyak, 12.794; 11.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.874; 12.14-Chad Wilson, 13.004; 13.2+-Brian Smith, 13.004; 14.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.107; 15.27s-John Ivy, 13.109; 16.9X-Ricky Peterson, 13.244; 17.2L-Landon Lalonde, 13.361; 18.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 13.538; 19.1B-Keith Baxter, 13.653; 20.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.658; 21.88N-Frank Neill, 14.001; 22.39-Wesley McIntyre, 14.667;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[3] ; 2. 22B-Ryan Broughton[2] ; 3. 27s-John Ivy[1] ; 4. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[4] ; 5. 88N-Frank Neill[7] ; 6. 9X-Ricky Peterson[5] ; 7. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[6] ; 8. 39-Wesley McIntyre[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[2] ; 2. 23-Chris Andrews[3] ; 3. 11N-Harli White[4] ; 4. 22M-Dan McCarron[5] ; 5. 14-Chad Wilson[1] ; 6. 12-Kyle Capodice[7] ; 7. 1B-Keith Baxter[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 1-Nate Dussel[4] ; 2. 19-Paige Polyak[1] ; 3. 09-Craig Mintz[3] ; 4. 18-Cole Macedo[2] ; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[6] ; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5] ; 7. 2L-Landon Lalonde[7]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[4] ; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[6] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[2] ; 4. 18-Cole Macedo[12] ; 5. 09-Craig Mintz[1] ; 6. 23-Chris Andrews[3] ; 7. 27s-John Ivy[9] ; 8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[10] ; 9. 22M-Dan McCarron[11] ; 10. 11N-Harli White[8] ; 11. 35-Stuart Brubaker[18] ; 12. 2+-Brian Smith[15] ; 13. 19-Paige Polyak[7] ; 14. 22B-Ryan Broughton[5] ; 15. 2L-Landon Lalonde[21] ; 16. 9X-Ricky Peterson[16] ; 17. 14-Chad Wilson[14] ; 18. 12-Kyle Capodice[17] ; 19. 88N-Frank Neill[13] ; 20. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[19] ; 21. 39-Wesley McIntyre[22] ; 22. 1B-Keith Baxter[20]

Hard Charger: 18-Cole Macedo +8

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.99-Alvin Roepke, 13.638; 2.32-Bryce Lucius, 13.641; 3.1H-Zeth Sabo, 13.680; 4.10X-Dustin Stroup, 13.831; 5.X-Mike Keegan, 13.844; 6.28-Shawn Valenti, 13.855; 7.12F-Matt Foos, 13.894; 8.19R-Steve Rando, 13.936; 9.36-Seth Schneider, 13.949; 10.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 14.034; 11.20i-Kelsey Ivy, 14.038; 12.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.096; 13.11G-Luke Griffith, 14.118; 14.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.119; 15.Z10-Brandon Moore, 14.146; 16.29-Kyle Farmer, 14.150; 17.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.152; 18.26-Jamie Miller, 14.324; 19.5-Kody Brewer, 14.346; 20.3V-Chris Verda, 14.436; 21.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.577; 22.5M-Mike Moore, 14.613; 23.6-Jimmie Ward, 14.983; 24.18X-Bobby Distel, 15.020; 25.34-Jud Dickerson, 15.027; 26.701-Corey McKillips, 15.233; 27.51-Garrett Craine, 15.308; 28.75-Jerry Dahms, 15.317; 29.18R-Duffy Rubel, 15.895;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[1] ; 2. 12F-Matt Foos[2] ; 3. 1H-Zeth Sabo[3] ; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5] ; 5. 32-Bryce Lucius[4] ; 6. 3X-Brandon Riehl[6] ; 7. 6-Jimmie Ward[7] ; 8. 701-Corey McKillips[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan[2] ; 2. 99-Alvin Roepke[4] ; 3. 10X-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 4. Z10-Brandon Moore[7] ; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[1] ; 6. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[6] ; 7. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[5]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[2] ; 2. 11G-Luke Griffith[3] ; 3. 9R-Logan Riehl[4] ; 4. 34-Jud Dickerson[5] ; 5. 75-Jerry Dahms[7] ; 6. 51-Garrett Craine[6] ; 7. 5M-Mike Moore[1]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[2] ; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[1] ; 4. 3V-Chris Verda[5] ; 5. 18X-Bobby Distel[6] ; 6. 29-Kyle Farmer[3] ; 7. 18R-Duffy Rubel[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[2] ; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[1] ; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[10] ; 4. 75-Jerry Dahms[3] ; 5. 3X-Brandon Riehl[5] ; 6. 29-Kyle Farmer[8] ; 7. 18X-Bobby Distel[4] ; 8. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[6] ; 9. 5M-Mike Moore[11] ; 10. 18R-Duffy Rubel[12] ; 11. 701-Corey McKillips[13] ; 12. 51-Garrett Craine[7] ; 13. 6-Jimmie Ward[9]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 2. 12F-Matt Foos[2] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[10] ; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[1] ; 5. 1H-Zeth Sabo[5] ; 6. 28-Shawn Valenti[6] ; 7. Z10-Brandon Moore[14] ; 8. 11G-Luke Griffith[7] ; 9. 32-Bryce Lucius[18] ; 10. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[19] ; 11. X-Mike Keegan[9] ; 12. 34-Jud Dickerson[15] ; 13. 75-Jerry Dahms[20] ; 14. X15-Kasey Ziebold[13] ; 15. 9R-Logan Riehl[11] ; 16. 5-Kody Brewer[12] ; 17. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 18. 99-Alvin Roepke[8] ; 19. 36-Seth Schneider[17] ; 20. 3V-Chris Verda[16]

Hard Charger: 32-Bryce Lucius +9

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 4s-Keith Sorg[2] ; 2. 32-Kevin Phillips[1] ; 3. 14T-Cody Truman[6] ; 4. 27-Calob Crispen[3] ; 5. 77-Steven Pocock[4] ; 6. 55-DJ Mestrey[5]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 911-Cory McCaughey[1] ; 2. 7B-Shawn Valenti[5] ; 3. 16-Jim Holcomb[2] ; 4. 78-Austin Black [3] ; 5. 9H-Adam Heminger[4] ; 6. 4M-Jamie Miller[7] ; 7. 9-Curt Inks[6]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[3] ; 2. 7H-JT Horn[1] ; 3. 83-Butch Latte[4] ; 4. 93B-Bryce Black[2] ; 5. 6-Steve Sabo[6] ; 6. 8W-Allen White[5]

Heat 4 – (0 Laps)

1. 17x-Dustin Keegan[4] ; 2. 23m-Brad Mitten[1] ; 3. 32H-Dan Hennig[3] ; 4. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[5] ; 5. 19-Tony Burns[2] ; 6. P51-Cory Ward[6]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[6] ; 2. 1-Jeff Babcock[12] ; 3. 7X-Dana Frey[11] ; 4. 28-Cody Laird[10] ; 5. 77-Steven Pocock[1] ; 6. 9H-Adam Heminger[2] ; 7. 19-Tony Burns[4] ; 8. 55-DJ Mestrey[5] ; 9. 8W-Allen White[7] ; 10. P51-Cory Ward[8] ; 11. 9-Curt Inks[9] ; 12. 6-Steve Sabo[3] ; 13. 11-Austin Gibson[13] ; 14. 26-Kyle Lagrou[14]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[6] ; 2. 16-Jim Holcomb[2] ; 3. 23m-Brad Mitten[7] ; 4. 32H-Dan Hennig[5] ; 5. 1-Jeff Babcock[18] ; 6. 911-Cory McCaughey[3] ; 7. 17x-Dustin Keegan[4] ; 8. 4M-Jamie Miller[17] ; 9. 4s-Keith Sorg[9] ; 10. 7X-Dana Frey[19] ; 11. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[11] ; 12. 78-Austin Black [14] ; 13. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[16] ; 14. 28-Cody Laird[20] ; 15. 7H-JT Horn[1] ; 16. 14T-Cody Truman[8] ; 17. 83-Butch Latte[10] ; 18. 27-Calob Crispen[13] ; 19. 93B-Bryce Black[15] ; 20. 32-Kevin Phillips[12]

Hard Charger: 1-Jeff Babcock +13

A-main (make-up from April 24)

A-Main 1 (20 Laps)

1. 911-Cory McCaughey[1] ; 2. 4M-Jamie Miller[6] ; 3. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 4. 7X-Dana Frey[2] ; 5. 78-Austin Black [8] ; 6. 17x-Dustin Keegan[5] ; 7. 32-Kevin Phillips[10] ; 8. 4s-Keith Sorg[18] ; 9. 7H-JT Horn[15] ; 10. 23m-Brad Mitten[9] ; 11. 83-Butch Latte[16] ; 12. 8W-Allen White[19] ; 13. 77-Steven Pocock[13] ; 14. 1-Jeff Babcock[12] ; 15. P51-Cory Ward[17] ; 16. 32H-Dan Hennig[14] ; 17. 27-Calob Crispen[20] ; 18. 19-Tony Burns[3] ; 19. 6-Steve Sabo[7] ; 20. 26-Kyle Lagrou[11]

Hard Charger: 4s-Keith Sorg +10