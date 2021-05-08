ELDORA’S #LETSRACETWO POSTPONED; DOUBLE USAC FEATURES TO RUN SATURDAY

By Richie Murray

Rossburg, Ohio (May 7, 2021)………Extensive rainfall during Friday night’s #LetsRaceTwo program at Eldora Speedway resulted in the track surface on the half-mile dirt oval being unable to be worked into a safe racing condition, necessitating postponement of the conclusion of the event to Saturday, May 8, which will feature double A-Mains for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

On Saturday, pits open at noon ET, with spectator gates opening at 1pm and hot laps at 2:30pm, followed by heat races, prelims and the 30-lap feature from night one. After a track rework, the night two program will begin approximately an hour following the first feature, then proceed with an entirely new, complete program consisting of hot laps, qualifying, heat races, semi-feature and the second 30-lap feature of the evening.

Cold temperatures in the low 40s dramatically slowed the drying process on Friday night/Saturday morning, which made the bottom half of the racetrack unusable as the event entered the hours of 1 and 2am ET despite extensive effort by the Eldora Speedway track crew.

Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying for the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars was completed on Friday night with Brady Bacon earning his 39th career fast qualifying time with the series, tying him with Levi Jones for fourth all-time in series history. Qualifying results will seed the lineups for the heat races beginning at 2:30pm ET on Saturday.

All wristbands from Friday night’s event are valid for Saturday’s resumption of the night one program. At the conclusion of the first feature, the pits and grandstands will be swept and new tickets and new pit passes will be needed for re-entry.

On Saturday, the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars from Eldora can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: May 7, 2021 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track – #LetsRaceTwo

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-15.006; 2. Logan Seavey, 5, Baldwin/Fox/Curb-Agajanian-15.029; 3. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-15.240; 4. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-15.330; 5. Jadon Rogers, 61m, Edwards-15.420; 6. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-15.481; 7. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-15.497; 8. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-15.544; 9. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-15.650; 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-15.660; 11. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-15.667; 12. Paul Nienhiser, 5N, KO-15.711; 13. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-15.761; 14. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-15.766; 15. Stevie Sussex, 77, Wingo-15.947; 16. Isaac Chapple, 52, Chapple-15.955; 17. Tanner Thorson, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-16.004; 18. Max Adams, 17G, On The Gass-16.072; 19. Steven Drevicki, 19s, DeGre-16.158; 20. Carmen Perigo, 21, Stehman-16.167; 21. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-16.197; 22. Evan Mosley, 27, Mosley-16.365; 23. Korbyn Hayslett, 1H, Hayslett-16.380; 24. Paul Dues, 87, Dues-16.475; 25. Dallas Hewitt, 18, Keen-16.511; 26. Ryan Barr, 21B, Barr-16.609; 27. Ryan Thomas, 77FR, Wingo-16.955; 28. Jack James, 99, James-17.034.

REMAINDER OF EVENT POSTPONED TO SATURDAY

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-631, 2-Justin Grant-605, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr.-586, 4-Tanner Thorson-543, 5-C.J. Leary-522, 6-Robert Ballou-506, 7-Chris Windom-499, 8-Jake Swanson-491, 9-Chase Stockon-370, 10-Paul Nienhiser-341.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: May 8, 2021 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track – #LetsRaceTwo