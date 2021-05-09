Tankersley Wins ASCS Lone Star/Mid-South Showdown At Dirt On The Rev

From Bryan Hulbert

MONROE, La. (May 8, 2021) – Rare to call Channin Tankersley a first time winner, but that was the case on Saturday as the Griffith Truck and Equipment No. 17 made it to Victory Lane for the first time against the ASCS Lone Star and ASCS Mid-South Regions at Dirt on the Rev.

The 31st time the Highlands, Texas driver has topped an ASCS Regional event, Tankersley’s win came over Louisiana’s Dustin Gates while Tim Crawley completed the night’s podium. Jeremy Middleton and Casey Burkham made up the top five.

From 16th, Cody Gardner made it to sixth with Joey Schmidt seventh. Landon Crawley was eighth, followed by Joseph Miller and Paxton Gregory to complete the top ten.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Lone Star vs. ASCS Mid-South

Dirt on the Rev

Monroe, Louisiana

Saturday, May 8, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 17G-Channin Tankersley[5]

2. 1S-Joey Schmidt[3]

3. 6-Dustin Gates[9]

4. 1X-Tim Crawley[7]

5. 5-Richard Reynolds[1]

6. 3G-Paxton Gregory[4]

7. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[2]

8. 33C-Casey Carter[6]

9. 99-Blake Jenkins[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 30-Joseph Miller[2]

2. 187-Landon Crawley[1]

3. 15J-Jeremy Middleton[4]

4. 45B-Casey Burkham[5]

5. 9-Josh McCord[8]

6. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[6]

7. 2H-Tommy Hall[3]

8. G6-Cody Gardner[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 17G-Channin Tankersley[2]

2. 6-Dustin Gates[3]

3. 1X-Tim Crawley[7]

4. 15J-Jeremy Middleton[6]

5. 45B-Casey Burkham[9]

6. G6-Cody Gardner[16]

7. 1S-Joey Schmidt[4]

8. 187-Landon Crawley[5]

9. 30-Joseph Miller[1]

10. 3G-Paxton Gregory[12]

11. 5-Richard Reynolds[10]

12. 99-Blake Jenkins[17]

13. 2H-Tommy Hall[13]

14. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[11]

15. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[14]

16. 9-Josh McCord[8]

17. 33C-Casey Carter[15]