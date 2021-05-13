All Stars set to invade I-96 and Route 66 for $16,500 potential

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 12, 2021) – For the first time in 2021, the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will take their talents to Michigan and Illinois, set to invade a pair of ovals over two days while battling for a total winner’s share equaling $16,500. In addition, the Bumper-to-Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series will join the traveling All Stars during their visit to the Land of Lincoln on Saturday; the first of five head-to-head battles between the All Star Circuit of Champions and the Wisconsin-based IRA this season.

The Mace Thomas Classic will be the first event on the weekend agenda, highlighting competition at the I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan, on Friday, May 14. The event, the first All Star visit to I-96 Speedway – the first All Star visit to Michigan, period – since August 16, 2019, will award a $8,500 top prize. Three-year All Star competitor, Cory Eliason, was the last to earn a Series victory in the Wolverine State, scoring the win over Dale Blaney and Justin Peck.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will continue their weekend sweep with a visit to the Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet, Illinois, on Saturday, May 15. As mentioned, the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series will be joining the All Star Circuit of Champions for the one-night takeover, accompanied by a loaded roster including the likes of Scotty Thiel, Jake Blackhurst, Scott Neitzel, Jeremy Schultz, and Russ Borland. Dubbed the Open Wheel Slam, Saturday’s All Stars vs IRA showcase will award an $8,000 top prize; the first All Star visit to the Chicagoland venue since June 29, 2019.

Three-time Series champion, Aaron Reutzel, was the last to park in All Star victory lane at Route 66, charging ahead from ninth while holding back a pair of open wheel veterans in Dale Blaney and Paul McMahan.

Sam McGhee Motorsports, with Ian Madsen at the helm, will enter the weekend as the current All Star Circuit of Champions point leader, holding a ten-point margin over two-time Series winner, Justin Peck.

Although Madsen has yet to score a victory thus far in 2021, his consistency has been the key, earning six top-ten finishes in his first seven point-earning starts. Madsen acquired the point lead at the conclusion of last Sunday’s visit to Tri-City Raceway Park in Franklin, Pennsylvania. Peck, who held the championship lead to that point, suffered from a “DNF” allowing Madsen to capitalize.

“Sunshine” Tyler Courtney is currently third in the All Star championship standings, followed by second-year All Star Zeb Wise and Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason.

Hunter Schuerenberg is sixth in the title chase, followed by ten-time IRA Outlaw Sprint Series champion, Bill Balog, Republic, Ohio’s Cap Henry, All Star veteran and CJB Motorsports pilot, Paul McMahan, and Rookie of the Year Contender, Kyle Reinhardt.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Weekend Outline:

May 14 | I-96 Speedway, Michigan

Web: www.i96speedway.com

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7:00 p.m.

May 15 | Dirt Oval at Route 66, Illinois

Web: www.dirtoval66.com

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:15 p.m.

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

1. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 29, 2021): Donny Schatz

2. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 30, 2021): Aaron Reutzel

3. East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 2, 2021): Donny Schatz (2)

4. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 3, 2021): Logan Schuchart

5. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 4, 2021): Carson Macedo

6. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (April 3, 2021): Justin Peck

7. Virginia Motor Speedway, Virginia (April 15, 2021): Tony Stewart

8. Williams Grove Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 16, 2021): Kyle Larson

9. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 17, 2021): Logan Wagner

10. Bedford Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 18, 2021): Anthony Macri

11. Sharon Speedway, Pennsylvania (May 1, 2021): Justin Peck (2)

12. Tri-City Raceway Park, Pennsylvania (May 2, 2021): Sam Hafertepe Jr.

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of 5/2/21):

1. Ian Madsen – 958

2. Justin Peck – 948

3. Tyler Courtney – 910

4. Zeb Wise – 904

5. Cory Eliason – 888

6. Hunter Schuerenberg – 876

7. Bill Balog – 856

8. Cap Henry – 830

9. Paul McMahan – 786

10. Kyle Reinhardt – 774

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ mission is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.