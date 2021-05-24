Photo Gallery: ASCS National Tour at Tri-City Speedway ASCS National Tour, ASCS Warrior Region, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Seth Berman (#23), Garet Williamson (#24), and Scot Bogucki (#28). (Mark Funderburk photo) Seth Bergman (#23) and Ryan Bickett (#17B). (Mark Funderburk photo) Seth Berman (#23), Garet Williamson (#24), and Scot Bogucki (#28). (Mark Funderburk photo) Scott Bogucki. (Mark Funderburk photo) Ryan Bickett (#17B) and Zach Pringle (#91). (Mark Funderburk photo) Travis Reber (#21) and Ryan Bickett (#17B). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Thomas (#91) and Luke Verardi (#99). (Mark Funderburk photo) Dylan Westbrook (#47X) and Seth Bergman (#23). (Mark Funderburk photo) Austin O’Neal (#11) and Tyler Thomas (#91T). (Mark Funderburk photo) Alex Hill (#77X) and Ryan Bickett (#17B). (Mark Funderburk photo) Scott Bogucki. (Mark Funderburk photo) Scott Bogucki. (Mark Funderburk photo) Seth Bergman (#23) and Travis Reber (#88). (Mark Funderburk photo) Scott Bogucki. (Mark Funderburk photo) Garet Williamson (#24) and Matt Covington (#95). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Thomas (#91) and Luke Verardi (#99). (Mark Funderburk photo) Blake Hahn (#52) and J.J. Hickle (#63). (Mark Funderburk photo) Ryan Bickett (#17B) and Colby Thornhill (#19). (Mark Funderburk photo) Dylan Westbrook (#47X) and Luke Verardi (#28V). (Mark Funderburk photo) Ryan Bickett (#17B) and Colby Thornhill (#19). (Mark Funderburk photo) Scott Bogucki. (Mark Funderburk photo) Colton Hardy (#41) and Garet Williamson (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Blank (#75) and Gunner Ramey (#13). (Mark Funderburk photo) Blake Hahn (#52) and Dylan Westbrook (#47X). (Mark Funderburk photo) Blake Hahn (#52) and J.J. Hickle (#63). (Mark Funderburk photo) Scott Bogucki. (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Hahn Wins on the High Banks at Bulls Gap Blake Hahn Returns to ASCS Victory Lane At Park Jefferson International Speedway Ryan Timms Captures His First Career ASCS Regional Victory Mark Smith Untouchable On Night 2 Of The Hockett/McMillin Memorial Mark Smith Victorious In Hockett/McMillin Memorial Opener American Sprint Car SeriesASCS National TourASCS Warrior RegionPhoto GalleryTri-City Speedway