Kody Swanson Wins Pole Position for the 201 Pay Little 500

ANDERSON, Ind. (May 27, 2021) — Kody Swanson will start from the pole position of the Pay Less Little 500 for the third consecutive year. Swanson turned four lap average of 44.497 seconds to edge Tyler Roahrig for the top position. Caleb Armstrong will compete the front row.
Friday will feature round two qualifying and bumping to finalize the final 18 positions for Saturday’s 500 lap event.
2021 Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW
Anderson Speedway
Anderson, Indiana
Thursday May 27, 2021
Round 1 Qualifying (Top-15 Locked-In Qualifiers)
1. 77-Kody Swanson, 44.497
2. 56-Tyler Roahrig, 44.660
3. 7C-Caleb Armstrong, 44.684
4. 31-Derek Bischak, 44.828
5. 4-Tanner Swanson, 44.969
6. 1-Dakoda Armstrong, 45.065
7. 10-Chris Neuenchwander, 45.087
8. 12-Jake McElfresh, 45.187
9. 22A-Bobby Santos III, 45.205
10. 5-Kyle Hamilton, 45.281
11. 27-Brian Gerster, 45.637
12. 32-Nick Hamilton, 45.829
13. 64-Jerry Coons, Jr, 45.841
14. 20-Shane Hollingsworth, 45.893
15. 51-Scott Hampton, 45.904