Kody Swanson Wins Pole Position for the 201 Pay Little 500

ANDERSON, Ind. (May 27, 2021) — Kody Swanson will start from the pole position of the Pay Less Little 500 for the third consecutive year. Swanson turned four lap average of 44.497 seconds to edge Tyler Roahrig for the top position. Caleb Armstrong will compete the front row.

Friday will feature round two qualifying and bumping to finalize the final 18 positions for Saturday’s 500 lap event.

2021 Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW

Anderson Speedway

Anderson, Indiana

Thursday May 27, 2021

Round 1 Qualifying (Top-15 Locked-In Qualifiers)

1. 77-Kody Swanson, 44.497

2. 56-Tyler Roahrig, 44.660

3. 7C-Caleb Armstrong, 44.684

4. 31-Derek Bischak, 44.828

5. 4-Tanner Swanson, 44.969

6. 1-Dakoda Armstrong, 45.065

7. 10-Chris Neuenchwander, 45.087

8. 12-Jake McElfresh, 45.187

9. 22A-Bobby Santos III, 45.205

10. 5-Kyle Hamilton, 45.281

11. 27-Brian Gerster, 45.637

12. 32-Nick Hamilton, 45.829

13. 64-Jerry Coons, Jr, 45.841

14. 20-Shane Hollingsworth, 45.893

15. 51-Scott Hampton, 45.904