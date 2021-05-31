Brenham Crouch Scores First Career POWRi Feature Win

From POWRi

ELDON, Mo. (May 30 2021) — Brenham Crouch took the lead on lap 11 and found himself in victory lane to earn his first ever Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League Feature event. The 15-year-old has been digging all year, he overcame a cowboy up track and a ninth starting position to take his Keith Kunz Motorsports No. 97 to victory lane.

Ace McCarthy and the young gun, Chance Crum lined up side-by-side to lead the twenty-two-car field to the green flag for the 30-lap main event. McCarthy and Crum battled each other for the lead back and forth for the first half of the race. McCarthy started to walk away from the field as positions 2-6 battled for the second spot. Crouch presumed the second position right as the caution flag waved.

After a yellow with 22 laps to go, the field bunched back up and went back green. McCarthy continued to lead as Crouch snuck behind him to take the lead with 19 laps to go. Ryan Timms, the winner of yesterday’s race at Lake Ozark Speedway had a late race run and gave it all he had to try and get the lead from Crouch. Crouch kept the lead and went on the win his first ever Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League win.

POWRi National Midget League

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, Missouri

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 49-Joe B Miller[1]

2. 21-Emilio Hoover[4]

3. 21K-Karter Sarff[2]

4. 89JR-Todd McVay[3]

5. 33GC-George Campbell Jr[5]

6. 14H-Jason Wilson[6]

DNS: 60E-Mark Billings

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[1]

2. 11A-Andrew Felker[2]

3. 85T-Ryan Timms[4]

4. 84-Jade Avedisian[5]

5. 72-Sam Johnson[7]

6. 2B-Brett Becker[3]

7. 3N-Jake Neuman[6]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Ace McCarthy[5]

2. 44-Branigan Roark[1]

3. 26-Chance Crum[7]

4. 17B-Austin Barnhill[6]

5. 25-Taylor Reimer[4]

6. 70-Cade Cowles[2]

7. 97X-Mason Daugherty[3]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 15-Emerson Axsom[1]

2. 86-Brent Crews[3]

3. 00-Trey Gropp[5]

4. 97-Brenham Crouch[7]

5. 14C-Chance Morton[2]

6. 67K-Cade Lewis[4]

7. 5-Gavan Boschele[6]

Super Clean B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 67K-Cade Lewis[6]

2. 3N-Jake Neuman[9]

3. 5-Gavan Boschele[10]

4. 14C-Chance Morton[4]

5. 25-Taylor Reimer[3]

6. 2B-Brett Becker[7]

7. 97X-Mason Daugherty[11]

8. 70-Cade Cowles[8]

9. 33GC-George Campbell Jr[2]

10. 89JR-Todd McVay[1]

11. 14H-Jason Wilson[5]

DNS: 60E-Mark Billings

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 97-Brenham Crouch[9]

2. 85T-Ryan Timms[12]

3. 00-Trey Gropp[8]

4. 3N-Jake Neuman[18]

5. 15-Emerson Axsom[6]

6. 5-Gavan Boschele[19]

7. 08-Ace McCarthy[1]

8. 44-Branigan Roark[11]

9. 11A-Andrew Felker[10]

10. 14C-Chance Morton[20]

11. 49-Joe B Miller[4]

12. 84-Jade Avedisian[15]

13. 67K-Cade Lewis[17]

14. 25-Taylor Reimer[21]

15. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[5]

16. 17B-Austin Barnhill[13]

17. 72-Sam Johnson[16]

18. 26-Chance Crum[2]

19. 86-Brent Crews[7]

20. 21-Emilio Hoover[3]

21. 2B-Brett Becker[22]

DNS: 21K-Karter Sarff