Huset’s Speedway Showcasing Three Divisions Sunday During I-29 RV SuperCenter Night

BRANDON, S.D. (June 1, 2021) – A spectacular month of June at Huset’s Speedway begins next Sunday.

The dirt oval hosts Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series during I-29 RV SuperCenter Night.

Justin Henderson and Austin McCarl are tied atop the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig wins list with a pair of victories this season. Parker Price-Miller is the most recent feature winner. Carson McCarl leads Matt Juhl – the only driver with a top-10 finish in all five races this year – by nine points in the championship standings.

Zach Olivier has won the last two Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main events, but Cory Yeigh holds the championship standings point by four markers over Matt Steuerwald. Billy Prouty is six points out of the top spot with Olivier seven points behind Yeigh.

The top six in the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series standings are separated by only 10 points. Dusty Ballenger is atop the standings with Shane Fick and Brandon Bosma both only three points back. Lee Goos Jr. ranks fourth and is only five points out of the lead with Jared Jansen six points behind Ballenger. Casey Abbas is 10 markers out of the top spot.

This Sunday the pits open at 3 p.m. and the main gates at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps start the program at 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years old each night and free to children 12-years-old and younger each night. Additionally, fans can upgrade tickets to the Turn One Suite for just $20.

For fans unable to attend the race, DIRTVision will produce a live video stream.

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Justin Henderson – 2 (May 16 and May 23); Austin McCarl – 2 (May 9 and May 30); and Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 31)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 2 (May 23 and May 30); Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 9)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 23); John Lambertz – 1 (May 16); Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9); and Mike Moore – 1 (May 30)

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.