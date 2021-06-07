Gill Construction backs Last Chance Showdown for Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – To say Ray Brooks of Ken Gill Construction is a sprint car fan is a huge understatement. Brooks and Gill Construction began sponsoring local racers several years ago and in 2020 was the heat race sponsor for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. In 2021 Brooks has stepped up once again, owning a sprint car team AND coming back on board for the 33rd Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics as the backer of the Last Chance Showdown.

This year will mark the 16th time the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 24 different winners in the 30 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out). “Young Money” Kyle Larson of Elk Grove, California added the 2020 Brad Doty Classic victory to his incredible 2020 season. In fact, the Brad Doty Classic was his 22nd overall win at that point of the racing year. It was a dominating performance as he led all 40 laps.

The Gill Construction Last Chance Showdown is exactly what the name implies – the last chance for the night’s competitors to race their way into the $10,000-to-win A-main.

“Ray Brooks is a huge sprint car fan and his enthusiasm for the sport is contagious. I can’t thank Gill Construction enough for coming on board with us once again,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the event.

Ken Gill Construction is proudly celebrating over 56 years of work on the beautiful shores of Lake Erie in Port Clinton, Ohio. Gill Construction specializes in dredging, sea walls, pipe piling, site excavation/utilities, marina maintenance, demolition, trucking and trenching. Gill’s workforce is a dynamic and diverse group of craftsman with decades of experience ready to perform your project while exceeding your expectations.

Brad Doty Classic Winners

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

Moved to Limaland

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

Moved to Attica

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson