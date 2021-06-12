Neitzel Wins IRA Feature at Hartford

HARTFORD, Mich. (June 11, 2021) — Scotty Neitzel won the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association feature Friday at Hartford Motor Speedway. Neitzel took advantage of his outside front row starting position to pick up the victory in IRA’s first appearance in the Great Lakes State in over 11 years.

Jake Blackhurst claimed the runner up position while Max Stambaugh, Ryan Ruhl, and Dustin Daggett rounded out the top five.

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

Hartford Motor Speedway

Hartford, Michigan

Friday, June 11, 2021

Osborn and Son Trucking Qualifying

1. 39-Jake Blackhurst, 14.731[13]

2. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 14.809[5]

3. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 14.881[14]

4. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.930[9]

5. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 14.942[7]

6. 71H-Ryan Ruhl, 14.990[6]

7. 23-Russel Borland, 15.017[2]

8. 5S-Max Stambaugh, 15.033[8]

9. 68-Dave Uttech, 15.135[1]

10. 27K-Zac Broughman, 15.250[3]

11. 20R-Rob Pribnow, 15.420[12]

12. 14-Linden Jones, 15.448[10]

13. 19-Brett Mann, 15.451[17]

14. 12-Corbin Gurley, 15.498[11]

15. 19B-Jack Berger, 15.655[4]

16. 4K-Kris Spitz, 15.976[18]

17. 11-Joe Conway, 16.582[15]

18. 7R-Andy Rein, 17.380[16]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Russel Borland[2]

2. 39-Jake Blackhurst[4]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]

4. 4K-Kris Spitz[6]

5. 27K-Zac Broughman[1]

6. 19-Brett Mann[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5S-Max Stambaugh[2]

2. 20R-Rob Pribnow[1]

3. 9K-Kyle Schuett[3]

4. 12-Corbin Gurley[5]

5. 11-Joe Conway[6]

6. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[4]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 68-Dave Uttech[2]

2. 2W-Scott Neitzel[4]

3. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[3]

4. 14-Linden Jones[1]

5. 19B-Jack Berger[5]

6. 7R-Andy Rein[6]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 9K-Kyle Schuett[2]

2. 68-Dave Uttech[1]

3. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[4]

4. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 2W-Scott Neitzel[2]

2. 39-Jake Blackhurst[1]

3. 5S-Max Stambaugh[4]

4. 23-Russel Borland[3]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 2W-Scott Neitzel[2]

2. 39-Jake Blackhurst[4]

3. 5S-Max Stambaugh[6]

4. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[5]

5. 85-Dustin Daggett[7]

6. 23-Russel Borland[8]

7. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[16]

8. 20R-Rob Pribnow[9]

9. 12-Corbin Gurley[11]

10. 14-Linden Jones[10]

11. 27K-Zac Broughman[13]

12. 11-Joe Conway[15]

13. 9K-Kyle Schuett[1]

14. 68-Dave Uttech[3]

15. 4K-Kris Spitz[12]

16. 7R-Andy Rein[18]

17. 19B-Jack Berger[14]

18. 19-Brett Mann[17]