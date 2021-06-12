Wermling Takes ASCS Frontier Opener at Gallatin Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

BELGRADE, Mont. (June 11, 2021) – Adding his name to the list of winners with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region on Friday night, Montana’s Kory Wermling scooted into Victory Lane at Gallatin Speedway.

The 2021 season-opening event for the Frontier Region, Wermling took over the lead on Lap 24 from Trever Kirkland, who had led the opening 23 revolutions. Holding on the final two laps, Wermling was pursued to the finish by Logan Forler, who made it to second after starting 11th. Idaho’s Tyler Driever was third with tenth starting, Chauncey Filler in fourth. Bryan Brown from 13th completed the top five.

Shad Petersen, Michael Bingham, Shane Moore, Heath Denney, and Trever Kirkland made the top ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region is back in action on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Big Sky Speedway, just north of Billings, Mont. The event is presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts and includes IMCA Modifieds, Sport Compacts, WISSOTA Super Stocks, and Midwest Modifieds. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (MDT). Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for Senior and Military.

Big Sky Speedway is located at 11298 Roundup Rd. in Shepherd, Mont. Information on the track can be found on the track’s Facebook page, online at https://www.bigskyspeedway.com, or by calling (406) 998-9336.

Fans unable to attend can watch live at http://www.racinboys.tv.

ASCS Frontier Region

Gallatin Speedway

Belgrade, Montana

Friday, June 11, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9K-Kory Wermling[5]

2. 0J-Jeremy McCune[6]

3. 31-Shane Moore[3]

4. 20-Mitchell Burns[4]

5. 38B-Bryan Brown[2]

6. 00B-Michael Bingham[7]

DNS: 2X-Mike Manwill

8. (DQ) 5C-Channing Filler[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 77-Damon McCune[3]

2. 37-Trever Kirkland[5]

3. 2-Shad Petersen[2]

4. 2L-Logan Forler[4]

5. 74U-Chauncey Filler[7]

6. 18-Paul Jones[6]

7. 38C-Caleb Crowther[1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 33T-Tyler Driever[3]

2. 11M-Mindy McCune[4]

3. 11H-Heath Denney[5]

4. 14-Madison Crowther[1]

5. 38-DJ Brink[2]

6. 72-Phil Dietz[6]

DNS: 81-Darren Smith

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 9K-Kory Wermling[2]

2. 2L-Logan Forler[11]

3. 33T-Tyler Driever[3]

4. 74U-Chauncey Filler[10]

5. 38B-Bryan Brown[13]

6. 2-Shad Petersen[9]

7. 00B-Michael Bingham[15]

8. 31-Shane Moore[5]

9. 11H-Heath Denney[7]

10. 37-Trever Kirkland[4]

11. 2X-Mike Manwill[19]

12. 0J-Jeremy McCune[8]

13. 38-DJ Brink[16]

14. 20-Mitchell Burns[12]

15. 14-Madison Crowther[14]

16. 5C-Channing Filler[20]

17. 77-Damon McCune[1]

DNS: 11M-Mindy McCune

DNS: 18-Paul Jones

DNS: 38C-Caleb Crowther

DNS: 72-Phil Dietz

DNS: 81-Darren Smith