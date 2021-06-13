Windom Wins Feature; Kofoid Wins Indiana Midget Week Title at Kokomo Speedway

KOKOMO, Ind. (June 12, 2021) — Chris Windom won the final round of the 17th edition of Indiana Midget Week Saturday night at Kokomo Speedway. Windom took the top spot on lap 14, leading the remaining 16 circuits. Early leader Justin Grant held on for the runner up position while Jason McDougal rounded out the podium.

Buddy Kofoid’s run from 13th starting spot up to seventh secured the Indiana Midget Week point title.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 12, 2021 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – 17th USAC Indiana Midget Week – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Chase Randall, 19A, Reinbold/Underwood-13.112; 2. Emerson Axsom, 15, Petry-13.215; 3. Jason McDougal, 4, Dalby-13.239; 4. Chris Windom, 89, CBI-13.278; 5. Logan Seavey, 25, Malloy-13.280; 6. Jonathan Shafer, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.332; 7. Justin Grant, 2J, RMS-13.344; 8. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-13.370; 9. Kaylee Bryson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.379; 10. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.411; 11. Brian Carber, 19, Hayward-13.434; 12. Corey Day, 47BC, Clauson Marshall-13.446; 13. Jerry Coons Jr., 85, Central-13.464; 14. Daison Pursley, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.489; 15. Kyle Cummins, 3G, Styres-13.502; 16. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5, Petry-13.509; 17. Taylor Reimer, 25K, Dave Mac-13.512; 18. Bryant Wiedeman, 01, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.514; 19. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-13.527; 20. Austin Barnhill, 17B, Johnson-13.572; 21. Tanner Thorson, 19T, Reinbold/Underwood-13.597; 22. Brenham Crouch, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.633; 23. Hayden Williams, 1NZ, BSL-13.683; 24. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-13.697; 25. Chance Crum, 26, Rudeen-13.709; 26. Sam Johnson, 72J, Johnson-13.735; 27. Blake Brannon, 40, Brannon-13.744; 28. Cole Bodine, 39BC, Clauson Marshall-13.792; 29. Trey Gropp, 00, MSW-13.916; 30. Travis Buckley, 7NZ, BLS-14.122; 31. Glenn Waterland, 11c, Waterland-14.697; 32. Jordan Calendine, 38, Calendine-14.727; 33. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-14.867.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Tanner Thorson, 2. Jerry Coons Jr., 3. Logan Seavey, 4. Chase Randall, 5. Taylor Reimer, 6. Kaylee Bryson, 7. Chance Crum, 8. Trey Gropp. 2:17.776

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Bryant Wiedeman, 2. Buddy Kofoid, 3. Brenham Crouch, 4. Emerson Axsom, 5. Daison Pursley, 6. Jonathan Shafer, 7. Sam Johnson, 8. Travis Buckley. 2:14.472

INDY METAL FINISHING THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Jason McDougal, 2. Cannon McIntosh, 3. Hayden Williams, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Brian Carber, 6. Kyle Cummins, 7. Blake Brannon, 8. Glenn Waterland. 2:15.788

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Corey Day, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Cole Bodine, 5. Thomas Meseraull, 6. Austin Barnhill, 7. Hayden Reinbold, 8. Jordan Calendine. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Daison Pursley, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Kaylee Bryson, 5. Brian Carber, 6. Jonathan Shafer, 7. Trey Gropp, 8. Austin Barnhill, 9. Blake Brannon, 10. Travis Buckley, 11. Taylor Reimer, 12. Chance Crum, 13. Sam Johnson, 14. Glenn Waterland, 15. Hayden Reinbold. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (3), 2. Justin Grant (1), 3. Jason McDougal (4), 4. Emerson Axsom (5), 5. Thomas Meseraull (11), 6. Corey Day (7), 7. Buddy Kofoid (13), 8. Chase Randall (6), 9. Kevin Thomas Jr. (18), 10. Logan Seavey (2), 11. Jerry Coons Jr. (15), 12. Kaylee Bryson (12), 13. Daison Pursley (16), 14. Bryant Wiedeman (8), 15. Cole Bodine (22), 16. Kyle Cummins (17), 17. Hayden Williams (21), 18. Jonathan Shafer (10), 19. Tanner Thorson (9), 20. Brenham Crouch (20), 21. Cannon McIntosh (19), 22. Brian Carber (14). NT

**Brenham Crouch flipped on lap 21 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 Justin Grant, Laps 3-8 Logan Seavey, Laps 9-13 Justin Grant, Laps 14-30 Chris Windom.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Buddy Kofoid-941, 2-Chris Windom-894, 3-Emerson Axsom-852, 4-Justin Grant-820, 5-Tanner Thorson-814, 6-Thomas Meseraull-802, 7-Daison Pursley-798, 8-Logan Seavey-781, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-732, 10-Jason McDougal-693.

FINAL USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK POINTS: 1-Buddy Kofoid-505, 2-Logan Seavey-485, 3-Daison Pursley-483, 4-Chris Windom-478, 5-Emerson Axsom-474, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-449, 7-Corey Day-446, 8-Thomas Meseraull-410, 9-Justin Grant-410, 10-Jason McDougal-389.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Tanner Thorson-83, 2-Thomas Meseraull-81, 3-Robert Ballou-60, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-55, 5-Brady Bacon-47, 6-Chris Windom-46, 7-Justin Grant-41, 8-Buddy Kofoid-41, 9-Emerson Axsom-35, 10-Brian Carber-34.

FINAL USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Thomas Meseraull-47, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-43, 3-Hayden Williams-43, 4-Tanner Thorson-42, 5-Logan Seavey-41, 6-Emerson Axsom-39, 7-Daison Pursley-37, 8-Brian Carber-36, 9-Jason McDougal-26, 10-Brenham Crouch-25.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 11, 2021 – Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, Missouri – John Hinck Championship – 1/6-Mile Dirt Oval

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

GSP Driving Performance of the Night: Jason McDougal

Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier: Chase Randall

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Tanner Thorson

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Bryant Wiedeman

Indy Metal Finishing Third Heat Winner: Jason McDougal

Indy Race Parts Fourth Heat Winner: Corey Day

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Thomas Meseraull

KSE Racing Products / Irvin King Hard Charger: Kevin Thomas Jr. (18th to 9th)

Wilwood Brakes 13th Place Finisher: Daison Pursley

Saldana Racing Products First Non-Transfer: Trey Gropp

John Hinck Championship Hard Work Award: Cole Bodine

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 47-Thomas Meseraull

2. 4P-Scotty Weir

3. O2-Brandon Long

4. 5T-Tye Mihocko

5. P8-Andrew Prather

6. 47D-Charles Davis Jr.

7. 4-Braydon Cromwell

8. 34-Parker Frederickson

9. 57-Cole Bodine

10. 78-Rob Caho Jr.

11. 38-Chet Williams

12. 11-Aaron Davis

13. 39-Matt Goodnight

14. 24-Nate McMillin

15. 99-Jack James

16. 44-David Hair

17. 63LK-Ted Kirkpatrick

18. 42-Brayden Clark

19. 33M-Matt Westfall

20. 2-Cooper Welch

21. 22-Koby Barksdale