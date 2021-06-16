81 Speedway On Tap for United Rebel Sprint Series This Saturday

From Rick Salem

PARK CITY, Kansas (June 15, 2021) – Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing competitors are slated to return to Park City, Kansas’ Race 81 Speedway on Saturday, June 19. Their last visit on May 22 saw Danny Smith walking away the victor.

The race paying $1000 to win and $200 to start should bring a great field of cars from the Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri area.

Oklahoma’s Ty Williams has regained the Drive to Zero points lead over Kyler Johnson, Chad Salem, Jeremy Huish, and Jordan Knight rounding out the top five.

The ASCS Sooner Region 360 sprint cars join the United Rebel Sprint Series this weekend atop the ⅜-mile semi-banked facility.

Hot laps are slated for 6PM with racing at 7PM.

General admission is $15 for adults, kids 10 and under free of charge.

The United Rebel Sprint Series partnered with Kansas’ Drive to Zero program to offer a $5,000 pay day to the 2021 Series Champion. The Drive to Zero program was designed with one goal in mind – to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that occur on Kansas highways – targeting child passenger safety, impaired driving, texting, and seat belt violations. Drive Safe Kansas

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS) page.