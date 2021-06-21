THE SHOWDOWN Starts With Austin McCarl in Victory Lane

From Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 20, 2021) – Austin McCarl kicked off THE SHOWDOWN in style on Sunday evening by dominating the $7,000-to-win Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig main event during Royal River Casino Night at Huset’s Speedway.

Additionally, Cory Yeigh was the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks winner for the third straight week and Micah Slendy recorded his first career Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series triumph at the track.

McCarl led the distance of the Chuck Zitterich Tribute, which went 29 laps without a stoppage before the lone caution set up a green-white-checkered finish. That didn’t hamper McCarl, who built a 2.292 second lead in the final two laps en route to his fourth feature victory at the track this season.

“Hats off to the guys on the race track,” he said. “I was able to drive across and slide guys in (turns) three and four. I think in traffic you could move around pretty well. I’m looking forward to the rest of the week.

“The real show starts tomorrow and Tuesday and the rest of the week, a lot of big hitters coming in tomorrow.”

McCarl gained confidence on Sunday for the remainder of THE SHOWDOWN, which features the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Huset’s Speedway on Monday and Tuesday for the inaugural Huset’s 50 presented by BillionAuto.com.

Dominic Scelzi was the only driver to stay within striking distance of McCarl on Sunday night, but he spun his tires on the late-race restart.

“Bridesmaid again,” he quipped in Victory lane. “I think that’s three times here.

“I was really good there in the feature. I didn’t navigate lapped cars as good as the No. 17a car. He was on the offense the whole time. There were times I couldn’t get by guys like I needed to.”

D.J. Netto earned a third-place result.

“I struggled through lapped traffic,” he said. “I think we have a good balance with our race car. We just have to stay doing what we’re doing and I have to do a better job in traffic.”

Justin Henderson scored a fourth-place finish and points leader Carson McCarl rallied from 11th to fifth.

Dusty Zomer set quick time during qualifying before Matt Juhl, Austin McCarl and Henderson won heat races.

Yeigh rallied from 10th to post his fourth Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks triumph of the season during a wild 20-lap feature.

“I know some of you are sick of seeing me up here, but this is a lot of years in the making,” he said during a Victory Lane interview. “Everything is just working.”

Ron Howe led Lap 1 with Jeff Wittrock leading the ensuing two laps. Dan Jensen took the top spot on Lap 4 before Matt Steuerwald led Lap 6. Yeigh was the fifth-and-final leader as he claimed first place on Lap 9 and built a victory by 4.506 seconds to add to his lead in the championship standings.

Colby Klaassen was the runner up after starting 12th with Jensen placing third, Steuerwald fourth and Zach Olivier fifth.

Billy Prouty and Yeigh garnered heat race victories.

Slendy led the final 16 laps of the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series A Main to capture his first-ever win at the oval.

“I grew up here as a kid and all I ever wanted to do was win a race here,” he said. “This is a big deal.”

Bayley Ballenger led the opening circuit before Taylor Ryan took command on Lap 2. Slendy capitalized on a restart on Lap 5 following the first of four cautions by powering into the lead. He survived three additional restarts before pulling away to a 3.035-second margin of victory. Slendy became the sixth different division winner in seven races this season.

Elliot Amdahl earned a runner-up result with John Lambertz rounding out the podium. Points leader Dusty Ballenger maneuvered from 11th to fourth and Mike Moore charged from 12th to fifth.

Jared Jansen, Lambertz and Slendy each won a heat race.

THE SHOWDOWN continues at Huset’s Speedway on Monday and Tuesday for the inaugural Huset’s 50 presented by BillionAuto.com featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. The pits open at 2 p.m. and the main gates at 4 p.m. each day. Hot laps start each program at 7 p.m.

Advanced tickets for the Huset’s 50 presented by BillionAuto.com, including discounted specials, are available at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

the SHOWDOWN

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Sunday, June 20, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. ACE-Dusty Zomer, 10.888[1]

2. 88N-DJ Netto, 10.940[7]

3. 21-Brian Brown, 10.942[11]

4. 81-Jack Dover, 11.040[4]

5. 27-Carson McCarl, 11.060[24]

6. 3-Tim Kaeding, 11.075[21]

7. 0X-Lynton Jeffrey, 11.081[8]

8. 17A-Austin McCarl, 11.083[23]

9. 13-Dominic Scelzi, 11.125[9]

10. 2KS-Matt Juhl, 11.135[6]

11. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 11.159[5]

12. 7-Justin Henderson, 11.179[20]

13. 17W-Shane Golobic, 11.181[22]

14. 22-Riley Goodno, 11.205[26]

15. 14T-Tim Estenson, 11.221[3]

16. 16-Gregg Bakker, 11.272[13]

17. 12-Tyler Drueke, 11.306[25]

18. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 11.350[2]

19. 2X-Tony Rustad, 11.420[15]

20. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 11.515[12]

21. 47-Brant O’Banion, 11.520[10]

22. 05-Colin Smith, 11.649[16]

23. 4-Cody Hansen, 11.726[19]

24. 0-Alex Schriever, 11.818[17]

25. 20A-Jordan Adams, 11.827[18]

26. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 11.949[14]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 2KS-Matt Juhl[1]

2. 0X-Lynton Jeffrey[2]

3. 81-Jack Dover[3]

4. 17W-Shane Golobic[5]

5. ACE-Dusty Zomer[4]

6. 16-Gregg Bakker[6]

7. 20A-Jordan Adams[9]

8. 05-Colin Smith[8]

9. 2X-Tony Rustad[7]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 17A-Austin McCarl[2]

2. 14-Jody Rosenboom[1]

3. 88N-DJ Netto[4]

4. 27-Carson McCarl[3]

5. 12-Tyler Drueke[6]

6. 4-Cody Hansen[8]

7. 101-Chuck McGillivray[7]

8. 22-Riley Goodno[5]

DNS: 10J-Justin Jacobsma

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 7-Justin Henderson[1]

2. 13-Dominic Scelzi[2]

3. 21-Brian Brown[4]

4. 3-Tim Kaeding[3]

5. 11M-Brendan Mullen[6]

6. 47-Brant O’Banion[7]

7. 14T-Tim Estenson[5]

8. 0-Alex Schriever[8]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 17A-Austin McCarl[1]

2. 13-Dominic Scelzi[2]

3. 88N-DJ Netto[4]

4. 7-Justin Henderson[5]

5. 27-Carson McCarl[11]

6. 3-Tim Kaeding[12]

7. 21-Brian Brown[9]

8. 17W-Shane Golobic[13]

9. 14-Jody Rosenboom[3]

10. 2KS-Matt Juhl[8]

11. 81-Jack Dover[10]

12. 12-Tyler Drueke[14]

13. 11M-Brendan Mullen[15]

14. 47-Brant O’Banion[17]

15. 16-Gregg Bakker[16]

16. 22-Riley Goodno[22]

17. ACE-Dusty Zomer[6]

18. 05-Colin Smith[23]

19. 20A-Jordan Adams[21]

20. 0X-Lynton Jeffrey[7]

21. 4-Cody Hansen[18]

22. 101-Chuck McGillivray[20]

23. 0-Alex Schriever[24]

24. 2X-Tony Rustad[25]

DNS: 14T-Tim Estenson

DNS: 10J-Justin Jacobsma

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 81-Jared Jansen[5]

2. 69-Mike Moore[6]

3. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[3]

4. 98-Nate Barger[4]

5. X-Josh Sterrett[1]

6. 10-Lincoln Drewis[2]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 12L-John Lambertz[2]

2. 8-Jacob Hughes[5]

3. 17-Lee Goos Jr[4]

4. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[1]

5. 23-Brandon Bosma[6]

6. 22W-Aaron Werner[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 8K-Micah Slendy[2]

2. 7-Shane Fick[4]

3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[5]

4. 77-Taylor Ryan[1]

5. 35-Sam Henderson[3]

6. F5-Tim Rustad[6]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 8K-Micah Slendy[4]

2. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[5]

3. 12L-John Lambertz[3]

4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[11]

5. 69-Mike Moore[12]

6. 7-Shane Fick[8]

7. 23-Brandon Bosma[14]

8. 22W-Aaron Werner[16]

9. X-Josh Sterrett[13]

10. F5-Tim Rustad[17]

11. 17-Lee Goos Jr[7]

12. 98-Nate Barger[6]

13. 77-Taylor Ryan[2]

14. 35-Sam Henderson[15]

15. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[1]

16. 81-Jared Jansen[9]

17. 8-Jacob Hughes[10]

DNS: 10-Lincoln Drewis