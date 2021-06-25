FRIDAY’S BYTEC DAIRYLAND 100 AT MADISON CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER

From USAC

Oregon, Wisconsin (June 24, 2021)………The Bytec Dairyland 100, which was scheduled for this Friday night, June 25, at Madison International Speedway for the USAC Silver Crown Series, has been rained out and a suitable rain date is unavailable.

After track officials consulted with multiple meteorologists, heavy rains are predicted to move into the area by Friday evening, not allowing a full show to be completed.

The USAC Silver Crown season will now resume this Saturday night, June 26, at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

The Fireworks portion of this event will be moved to Friday night, August 27 during the ARCA Midwest Tour Howie Lettow Classic.

Those that have purchased advanced tickets can request a refund by emailing amckarns@misracing.com or can use those tickets for the August 27 event.

Madison International Speedway’s next events will take place on Thursday July 8 with Street Drags and Friday July 9 for Bobcat of Janesville Kid’s Night with the One Community Bank $1,000 Coin Scramble.

For those looking for open wheel racing in Dane County this weekend, the Norm Nelson Classic featuring the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, Badger Midgets and Wisconsin Legends will take place this Sunday night June 27 at Angell Park Speedway, visit www.angellpark.racing for additional information.