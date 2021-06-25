The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek is Back and ready for 2021!

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Eighth running of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints’ (ESS) CNY Speedweek is back on the calendar with events being held from June 30 through July 4. Each event will pay $2,500 to win, $1,500 for second, $300 to start and will feature a $2,000 point fund to be shared among the top ten in points from the five events.

PJC Spray Foam from Cicero, NY has come aboard to be the title sponsor of the Speedweek and with their backing, the point fund was established. PJC is a new business endeavor by 2019 ESS Champion Paulie Colagiovanni.

The Speedweek kicks off at Can-Am Speedway, the “Nasty Track of the North” on Wednesday, June 30th. The annual Pabst Shootout will also feature DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and a DIRTcar Sportsman Series event. The night will also be covered by Dirt Track Digest TV for those who cannot attend.

On Thursday, the winged warriors will head to the Land of Legends Raceway where Speedweek night #2 is joined by the Super DIRTcar Series and the Big Block Modifieds. The fan favorite two division program showcasing the best in both Series always plays host to a huge crowd and this year will be no different. The night will also be streamed by Dirtvision for those out of town that would like to view the action.

Friday night the “D-Shaped Dirt Demon”, the Brewerton Speedway will host night #3. The ESS visit on Memorial Weekend fell to Mother Nature so fans will be looking to see the first appearance of the Lucas Oil Tour on July 2nd. DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds and Sportsman will be out in force adding to the excitement.

Saturday night it’s just up the road from Brewerton to the high banks of the Fulton Speedway. On Memorial Weekend Jason Barney won in front of a huge crowd and will be looking to double up when Speedweek visits. DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and Sportsman will make for large numbers in the pits. Two, three and sometimes four wide action will be the norm on this Saturday night!

On Sunday, the Speedweek finale will visit a new Speedweek facility with the Weedsport Speedway bringing down the five nights of excitement and where the eighth champion will be crowned. With DIRTcar Big Block mods and 600cc Micro-Sprints also in the pits it makes for a great way to bring exciting action for the fans! Weedsport Productions will be providing the streaming on this night if you are from out of town and want to take in the action.

Colagiovanni was the 2019 CNY Speedweek Champion and he will be out looking to make that back-to-back. Two-time Speedweek champ Danny Varin will be on hand to try to make it three titles. Barney also has a Speedweek title on his resume by claiming his in 2014. Drivers such as Chuck Hebing, Matt Tanner, Davie Franek, Billy VanInwegen, Jeff Cook, Shawn Donath, Dylan Swiernik, Sammy Reakes IV, Kelly Hebing, Denny Peebles, Joe Trenca, Chad Miller, Jake Karklin and many more will be out looking to etch their names in Speedweek history.

Free camping is provided by all tracks and if you would like to upgrade with staying at the Weedsport Speedway Campground that also provides hook-ups you can visit www.campsot.com/book/weedsportspeedway

The PJC Spray Foam Eighth running of CNY Speedweek is just around the corner. Can-Am, Land of Legends, Brewerton, Fulton and Weedsport. The Lucas Oil ESS winged warriors are ready to invade…It will be excitement guaranteed!

Web: www.empiresupersprints.com

Twitter: @ESSprints

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints